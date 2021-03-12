Tired of Black MK IV Supras? Here's a V8-Toting 1992 Lexus SC400 For a Change

Far from us the thought of trying to dethrone the MK IV Toyota Supra from its popularity pedestal, but let’s face it, great builds are hard to find, and when they appear, it’s usually a dealer trying to profit off the fame. So, as an alternative to all the black Supras out there, here’s an equally stealthy V8-powered Lexus SC400.
When it launched, the first-generation Lexus SC (the series is now in car Valhalla, and the LC has taken its place) arrived as a two-door grand touring coupe with a traditional front-engine, rear-wheel-drive setup, and available space for up to four passengers.
That was a logical choice since the SC went against models such as the Mercedes-Benz CL or the Acura Legend Coupe, among others. It was Lexus’ first attempt at a luxury coupe, and the emphasis on the North American market was plain obvious looking at its Calty Design Research center-developed lines.
Interestingly enough, the Lexus SC wasn’t only related to the third generation, JDM-focused Toyota Soarer but also to the all-mighty Mk IV Supra. Unlike the 2JZ-toting Supra, though, the SC’s premium demeanor required a more elegant V8 solution, namely the 1UZ-FE 4.0-liter.
This 1992 Lexus SC400 has that engine under the hood, and even though it’s approaching the 30-year anniversary, the car only gathered some 18k miles (almost 30,000 km) on the odometer. Just like many of the Supras that deliciously pop up here and there for another shot at underground racing glory, this unit is also dressed up stealthily and comes with a gray leather interior.
The V8 is mated to a four-speed automatic transmission and, in keeping with tradition, the GT has lots and lots of creature comforts. We could name a few: automatic climate control, powered sunroof, Nakamichi sound system, 16-inch alloy wheels, and more. Still, they’re less important than a simple fact: the car was first registered in Minnesota and stayed there until 2020 when a North Carolina-based dealer snatched it.
With around five days left on the auction’s clock, it’s still early to know if the SC400 will turn out a steal or not. So far, the highest bid hasn’t gone overboard, standing in at $15k (at the time of writing).
