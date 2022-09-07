Ford 4.6-Liter Modular: the Most Misunderstood American V8 Ever Built

In the case of the Ford 4.6 Modular V8, famous for its use in the Crown Victoria and all its Panther platform buddies, it took decades for the American public to warm up to it. Here's the story of the most misunderstood American engine of the last 30 years. It'll showcase just how out of touch Ford used to be with their fanbase.
The late 1980s and early 90s were a transformative period for the cars driving on America's interstates. Gone was the effective monopoly of the three biggest car companies in the nation headquartered in Detroit, Michigan. Unlike the 60s, there was competition from all corners of the globe on America's roads. This is especially true when it comes to Japanese cars.
During this period, Americans were finally beginning to warm up to the idea of smaller engines and using forced induction to make big power. Traditionally, this issue was solved with cubic displacement and little else in the states. Be it the Toyota 1J, a Honda D-engine with VTEC, or even the KA24 engine in the Nissan 240SX, American car buyers were quickly learning the virtues of small, high-revving JDM engines.
As Brian of Regular Car Reviews on Youtube said so eloquently in his 2003 Mercury Marauder review, which was vital for our research for this article, even Ford themselves released a double-overhead-cam, four-valve per cylinder V6 engine expressly made for Taurus SHO back in 1988. With that in mind, when Ford introduced the second generation of the iconic Panther platform, you'd forgive the public for assuming something similar to the Taurus SHO was destined for its engine bay.
So then, if the American public craved high-tech, high-revving turbocharged smaller engines optimized for exuberant driving, it was clear Ford thought what they actually wanted was simple, dependable, slow-revving American-style V8s intended for low RPM cruising and not much else. With that in mind, you'd be forgiven for thinking Americans wouldn't want anything to do with Ford's Panther platform or the 4.6 Modular V8.
But as lovers of the platform will tell you, that's not at all what happened. Though the Modular V8 was down as much as 30 horsepower from the equivalent Taurus SHO with 190 compared to 220, the Modular V8 had one ace up its sleeve. It was as reliable and durable of a V8 engine as Ford or any other domestic manufacturer had produced in the last 40 years.
With such a primitive but easy-to-maintain SOCH, two-valve design combined with modern goodies like electric port-fuel injection, it was the perfect combination for American law enforcement and taxi services who couldn't afford to have an expensive and complicated turbocharged car in the shops for constant repairs, when the name of the game isn't always about raw speed, the old dog that was the Modular well and truly came into its own.
Under the hood of the Marauder, the four-valve per cylinder 4.6-liter Modular V8 jetted out 302 horsepower. Keep in mind that the chances of that not being underrated are pretty slim. In reality, it probably produced anywhere between 320 and 330 horsepower. It may have taken the better part of 15 years, but the Ford 4.6 Modular V8 did eventually find its footing in the end, with the manufacturing of the Panther platform there-in not ceasing until 2011.
Check back soon for more from V8 Month right here on autoevolution.
The late 1980s and early 90s were a transformative period for the cars driving on America's interstates. Gone was the effective monopoly of the three biggest car companies in the nation headquartered in Detroit, Michigan. Unlike the 60s, there was competition from all corners of the globe on America's roads. This is especially true when it comes to Japanese cars.
During this period, Americans were finally beginning to warm up to the idea of smaller engines and using forced induction to make big power. Traditionally, this issue was solved with cubic displacement and little else in the states. Be it the Toyota 1J, a Honda D-engine with VTEC, or even the KA24 engine in the Nissan 240SX, American car buyers were quickly learning the virtues of small, high-revving JDM engines.
As Brian of Regular Car Reviews on Youtube said so eloquently in his 2003 Mercury Marauder review, which was vital for our research for this article, even Ford themselves released a double-overhead-cam, four-valve per cylinder V6 engine expressly made for Taurus SHO back in 1988. With that in mind, when Ford introduced the second generation of the iconic Panther platform, you'd forgive the public for assuming something similar to the Taurus SHO was destined for its engine bay.
So then, if the American public craved high-tech, high-revving turbocharged smaller engines optimized for exuberant driving, it was clear Ford thought what they actually wanted was simple, dependable, slow-revving American-style V8s intended for low RPM cruising and not much else. With that in mind, you'd be forgiven for thinking Americans wouldn't want anything to do with Ford's Panther platform or the 4.6 Modular V8.
But as lovers of the platform will tell you, that's not at all what happened. Though the Modular V8 was down as much as 30 horsepower from the equivalent Taurus SHO with 190 compared to 220, the Modular V8 had one ace up its sleeve. It was as reliable and durable of a V8 engine as Ford or any other domestic manufacturer had produced in the last 40 years.
With such a primitive but easy-to-maintain SOCH, two-valve design combined with modern goodies like electric port-fuel injection, it was the perfect combination for American law enforcement and taxi services who couldn't afford to have an expensive and complicated turbocharged car in the shops for constant repairs, when the name of the game isn't always about raw speed, the old dog that was the Modular well and truly came into its own.
Under the hood of the Marauder, the four-valve per cylinder 4.6-liter Modular V8 jetted out 302 horsepower. Keep in mind that the chances of that not being underrated are pretty slim. In reality, it probably produced anywhere between 320 and 330 horsepower. It may have taken the better part of 15 years, but the Ford 4.6 Modular V8 did eventually find its footing in the end, with the manufacturing of the Panther platform there-in not ceasing until 2011.
Check back soon for more from V8 Month right here on autoevolution.