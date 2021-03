This One-Owner 1992 Lexus SC 400 Has Racked Up 16,829 Miles Since New

DOHC

Produced between 1991 and 2000, the first-generation SC could be had with the 2JZ-GE of the MKIV Supra or the 1UZ-FE that made Lexus a household name with the LS 400's introduction. Chassis JT8UZ30C6N0015871 you see here is equipped with the eight-cylinder option, and it’s a bit of a time capsule given its exemplary condition inside and out and very low mileage.Offered by Sierra Classics & Imports in Reno, Nevada, the 1992 model shows only 16,829 miles (27,084 kilometers) on the clock. A one-owner sports coupe with a single owner and an ultra-clean undercarriage, the SC in the photo gallery is loaded with desirable goodies from the factory.Finished in Burgundy paint over Tan leather upholstery, the luxurious coupe rocks the period-correct wheels, power adjustments for the front seats, memory, remote keyless entry, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, and automatic temperature control. Outfitted with 225/55 by 16-inch tires, the SC further sweetens the deal with heated seats, heated and power door mirrors, as well as a Nakamichi-branded cassette player and AM/FM radio.Pristine in every respect, the red-painted coupe still features the Castrol sticker on the driver’s door that recommends 5W-30 engine oil. Speaking of which, the 400 in SC 400 denominates the powerplant’s displacement. From 4.0 liters, multi-point injection, VVT-i, and avalvetrain, the oversquare mill sits behind the front axle, which is a front-midship layout.From the first to the 1995 model year, the 1UZ-FE was rated at 250 horsepower and 260 pound-feet (353 Nm) of torque. It’s not a lot by modern standards, but it’s arguably the smoothest V8 engine from that era. The driving experience is pretty smooth as well, thanks to a four-speed auto and a slightly more comfortable suspension setup over the Supra.Advertised at $25,000 on the selling vendor’s website and $22,500 on eBay, I think we can all agree that this blast from the not-so-distant past will sell fast.