This One-Owner 1992 Lexus SC 400 Has Racked Up 16,829 Miles Since New

The MKIV Supra is a 1990s classic that’s going up in value regardless of condition. Twinned with the Soarer in Japan, the most desirable Toyota from the Noughties has another sibling in the guise of the Lexus SC series.
Produced between 1991 and 2000, the first-generation SC could be had with the 2JZ-GE of the MKIV Supra or the 1UZ-FE that made Lexus a household name with the LS 400's introduction. Chassis JT8UZ30C6N0015871 you see here is equipped with the eight-cylinder option, and it’s a bit of a time capsule given its exemplary condition inside and out and very low mileage.
Offered by Sierra Classics & Imports in Reno, Nevada, the 1992 model shows only 16,829 miles (27,084 kilometers) on the clock. A one-owner sports coupe with a single owner and an ultra-clean undercarriage, the SC in the photo gallery is loaded with desirable goodies from the factory.
Finished in Burgundy paint over Tan leather upholstery, the luxurious coupe rocks the period-correct wheels, power adjustments for the front seats, memory, remote keyless entry, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, and automatic temperature control. Outfitted with 225/55 by 16-inch tires, the SC further sweetens the deal with heated seats, heated and power door mirrors, as well as a Nakamichi-branded cassette player and AM/FM radio.
Pristine in every respect, the red-painted coupe still features the Castrol sticker on the driver’s door that recommends 5W-30 engine oil. Speaking of which, the 400 in SC 400 denominates the powerplant’s displacement. From 4.0 liters, multi-point injection, VVT-i, and a DOHC valvetrain, the oversquare mill sits behind the front axle, which is a front-midship layout.
From the first to the 1995 model year, the 1UZ-FE was rated at 250 horsepower and 260 pound-feet (353 Nm) of torque. It’s not a lot by modern standards, but it’s arguably the smoothest V8 engine from that era. The driving experience is pretty smooth as well, thanks to a four-speed auto and a slightly more comfortable suspension setup over the Supra.
Advertised at $25,000 on the selling vendor’s website and $22,500 on eBay, I think we can all agree that this blast from the not-so-distant past will sell fast.
