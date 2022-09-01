2023 Lexus LX 600 on 24-Inch ANRKY Wheels Is an Americana Ninja SUV in Japan

The Miami, Florida-based experts from ANRKY Wheels have a remarkably simple motto: “disrupting the established order.” And what could be more chaotic than an Americana Lexus SUV in Japan?
So, if you have followed the interesting story of Toyota’s J300 Land Cruiser off-road luxury 4WD vehicle, you are already aware the nameplate is not available in the United States anymore. Instead, its rightful place has been occupied (but not usurped) by the fourth-generation J310 Lexus LX 600, which is powered by the same 409-horsepower twin-turbo 3.4-liter V35A-FTS Dynamic Force V6 engine. And that probably makes it a bit more susceptible to the Americana ways of life, even though it is also available globally.
The latter part means it can also be had with RHD in its home country of Japan. But, sometimes, the aftermarket virus will easily travel abroad, turning the unsuspecting Lexus LX 600 into an Americana Ninja SUV in Nagoya, Japan. While you think of Michael Dudikoff-related jokes, the reason we made this analogy is simple – it’s ANRKY Wheels’ “fault.”
Anyway, back to the serious stuff, this subtle gray yet posh-chromed 2023 Lexus LX 600 rides like a true high roller on 24-inch (24 x 10) AN20 Series Two aftermarket wheels (note the puny appearance of the front brake discs?) that feature a mirror-polished clear outer and inner, as well as hidden hardware, all at the behest of a local shop called Bond Nagoya + Lager Corp.
The silky setup looks posh indeed when matched with the LX 600 Luxury grille and this SUV will probably not have too much trouble standing out in the local aftermarket crowd. Perhaps over there in Japan, there is not such a high demand for Rolls-Royce Cullinan ultra-luxury transformations or Lambo Urus super-SUV makeovers, like in the United States, right?
