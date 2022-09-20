Toyota GR Yaris ‘Hot Rod’ Goes to the Digital Extreme, Then Firmly Steps Beyond

Toyota has already moved on towards building the proper hype for the sales introduction of the bonkers GR Corolla in the United States, but Europeans must contend with its smaller sibling.
A formidable force in rallying, the Japanese automaker allowed its engineers to have a little bit of fun with the introduction of the crazy little GR Yaris. And then, when they saw that everyone was thrilled about it, including American fans, they allowed some more entertainment in the form of the 2023 GR Corolla – which is already dubbed as the ultimate ‘cheat’ car.
Well, that remains to be seen, while the GR Yaris already has an established reputation as a future legend and bonkers Hot Hatch collectible. So, it is only natural that some folks cannot get over its genius engineering, and just want to play with it all day long. Even virtual automotive artists are not immune to the prolonged exposure to the GR Yaris ‘virus.’
But there is no need to take our word for granted. Instead, here is a great case in point made here courtesy of Andreas Richter, the pixel master formerly known as ar.visual_ (now richter.cgi) on social media, who has decided it was about time he blew our GR Yaris minds. Only digitally, unfortunately…
Anyway, what we have here is – or, rather, was – an unsuspecting Toyota GR Yaris that was virtually conditioned from track and dirt rally dreams to a new digital lifestyle as an extreme Hot Rod cut-up hero. The CGI artist might have done this entirely as a means of attracting attention towards his collaboration with the European arm of the Fifteen52 aftermarket wheel brand, but it is so much more.
It is, first and foremost, a dark monster lurking in the shadows of its rival’s worst track nightmares as everything was CGI-remodeled for the absolute best performance. And, with no regard whatsoever toward style, this is not necessarily pretty – but it sure looks effective. Too bad it is merely wishful thinking…
Well, that remains to be seen, while the GR Yaris already has an established reputation as a future legend and bonkers Hot Hatch collectible. So, it is only natural that some folks cannot get over its genius engineering, and just want to play with it all day long. Even virtual automotive artists are not immune to the prolonged exposure to the GR Yaris ‘virus.’
But there is no need to take our word for granted. Instead, here is a great case in point made here courtesy of Andreas Richter, the pixel master formerly known as ar.visual_ (now richter.cgi) on social media, who has decided it was about time he blew our GR Yaris minds. Only digitally, unfortunately…
Anyway, what we have here is – or, rather, was – an unsuspecting Toyota GR Yaris that was virtually conditioned from track and dirt rally dreams to a new digital lifestyle as an extreme Hot Rod cut-up hero. The CGI artist might have done this entirely as a means of attracting attention towards his collaboration with the European arm of the Fifteen52 aftermarket wheel brand, but it is so much more.
It is, first and foremost, a dark monster lurking in the shadows of its rival’s worst track nightmares as everything was CGI-remodeled for the absolute best performance. And, with no regard whatsoever toward style, this is not necessarily pretty – but it sure looks effective. Too bad it is merely wishful thinking…