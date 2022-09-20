Scotty Kilmer Recommends These Three Budget-Friendly Cars, but Says They Look Stupid

Scotty Kilmer is well-known for his strict YouTube uploading schedule. It makes some people wonder how he has the time to remain a mechanic amidst all this filming. But now he’s back with a couple of suggestions that might help you pick a car that won’t need pricey service. Here are his picks that even though “look stupid,” will “run forever.”
If you’re planning on getting a used car that won’t require many hours of sitting in a shop, then you might like to hear what this famous mechanic might have to say. Although known for his bias towards Toyota and other made-in-Japan vehicles, Kilmer’s trying to make a list of very cheap models that can help you keep running costs at a minimum and enjoy the freedom to be on the move whenever is needed.
His first pick is a 2010 Honda Fit (also known as Jazz in other markets). The man argues there’s enough space in this well-proportioned vehicle. He also praises the “little” engine that usually doesn’t burn oil, even though the model shown in the video down below has over 121,000 miles (194,730 kilometers) on the odometer. Kilmer points out this car will be a tad bit noisier than others and underlines the suspension isn’t that great. But the current owner got it for $3,500, which means it has the potential to be a well-priced first car or a temporary replacement for almost anyone.
The second option shown by the mechanic-turned-YouTuber is the 2010 Toyota Rav4 that cost the owner $1,000. There’s a good reason for that – it was involved in a T-bone crash. The SUV shows visible damage. It has scratches and dents, there’s a lot of rust, and the paint has a lot of problems. But Kilmer uses a tool to scan it for issues and says, “for a car this old is almost perfect.”
The last car recommended by the mechanic is a two-door coupe – the 1994 Toyota Celica GT-Four. This one could be hard to find since the Japanese automaker manufactured only 2,500 units. The model shown in the video has been imported into the U.S., which might indicate it’s more suitable for fans of the brand and the car. The Toyota is also a right-hand drive model. But Kilmer says it’s a pretty good deal since the owner paid $15,000.
Finally, you should know that recommending vehicles to its followers is a thing done often by the American auto mechanic. Scotty Kilmer puts together older reviews of customer vehicles that he liked and presents them as good buying opportunities. We can’t say he’s wrong, but do take all this with a grain of salt.
