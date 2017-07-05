autoevolution

Watch the Aston Martin Vulcan AMR Pro Do Burnouts at Goodwood

During the 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed Aston Martin revealed a new version of their track-only V12 supercar which is called Vulcan AMR Pro. It's like turning a local tragedy and making it into a global catastrophe, one you can't take your eyes off.
The Vulcan has been blowing people away since its launch. The last thing it needed is to be more extreme. Yet the extra aero bits were apparent around the 1.16-mile hill event.

Basically, all 24 units were made and delivered. But Aston Martin thought its new performance brand, AMR, should make its presence felt by improving an already potent car. Any of the owners can ask for this retrofit to be carried out.

If you're already one of the 24 people lucky enough to afford and be offered a chance to buy the Vulcan, upgrading to the AMR seems like a no-brainer. Aero tweaks include large canards flanking the noise and turning vanes on the front splitter.

You can't miss the oversized new wing with a dual-plane design and Gurney flaps. All in all, the AMR Pro has 30% more downforce than the regular Vulcan, not that it matters when you are burning rubber at Goodwood. There's 899 pounds of downforce at 100 mph, which is only half of its speed potential.

The core of the project remains a 7.0-liter V12 engine that sounds illegal. But that's because it is. Power is sent to the wheels via a 6-speed transaxle gearbox. How much of it is determined by your bravery, but it goes all the way up to 840 horsepower.

Aston won't say how much the kit costs, but a regular Vulcan is about $2.3 million. If you had that kind of cash around, then chances are you can also afford to add some canards to this month's shopping list.

