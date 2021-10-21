Watch the 2022 BMW M3 Touring Suck in a Lot of Air During Nurburgring Testing

More on this:

1 2023 BMW M3 Wagon Spotted Making Way for the AMG One on the Nürburgring

2 BMW M3 Touring Snow Drifting Is a Fantasy Fulfilled, No Manual or RWD Available

3 G81 BMW M3 Touring Spied at the Nurburgring Flaunting Wide Fenders, Laser Lights

4 2023 BMW M3 Touring Rendered in G80 Sedan’s Launch Color

5 BMW M3 Touring Spied in Traffic, Looks Menacing Thanks to Performance Parts