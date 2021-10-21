Watch the 2022 BMW M3 Touring Suck in a Lot of Air During Nurburgring Testing

The Audi RS 4 Avant and Mercedes-AMG C 63 Estate will finally get some competition (pun intended) from BMW. The Munich auto firm has officially confirmed that it will launch a five-door variant of the new-gen M3, and we have already seen it testing on numerous occasions.
The latest spy video was shot at the Nurburgring and surrounding area and shows the M3 Touring, which is its official designation, doing what it does best. The camo has yet to come off, but when it does, it will reveal a styling similar to that of the sedan up front, and a mean design out back that will help it differentiate from the normal 3 Series Touring models.
One does not have to be a BMW connoisseur by any means to see that massive kidney grille. It is flanked by the LED headlamps and two additional air intakes further down. Elsewhere, the car has a front apron, chunky side skirts and wheel arches, bespoke bumper at the back with an aggressive diffuser, and quad exhaust pipes. It also rides closer to the asphalt compared to the regular five-door 3er and has uprated brakes.
Power will be supplied by the same twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six engine from the M3 Sedan, M4 Coupe and Convertible, and upcoming M4 CS / CSL, among others. It will have identical output and torque to the four-door model, pumping out as much as 503 hp (510 ps / 375 kW) and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm) in the Competition. The M-tuned xDrive rear-biased all-wheel drive system will help it corner better, helping it at the same time hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in around 4 seconds.
Despite looking almost ready to hit showrooms, BMW’s M Division is understood to launch it late next year in Europe. It might not arrive in North America, not at first anyway, but if enough people express their interest in it, then who knows, maybe it will apply for a U.S. visa after all.
One does not have to be a BMW connoisseur by any means to see that massive kidney grille. It is flanked by the LED headlamps and two additional air intakes further down. Elsewhere, the car has a front apron, chunky side skirts and wheel arches, bespoke bumper at the back with an aggressive diffuser, and quad exhaust pipes. It also rides closer to the asphalt compared to the regular five-door 3er and has uprated brakes.
Power will be supplied by the same twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six engine from the M3 Sedan, M4 Coupe and Convertible, and upcoming M4 CS / CSL, among others. It will have identical output and torque to the four-door model, pumping out as much as 503 hp (510 ps / 375 kW) and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm) in the Competition. The M-tuned xDrive rear-biased all-wheel drive system will help it corner better, helping it at the same time hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in around 4 seconds.
Despite looking almost ready to hit showrooms, BMW’s M Division is understood to launch it late next year in Europe. It might not arrive in North America, not at first anyway, but if enough people express their interest in it, then who knows, maybe it will apply for a U.S. visa after all.