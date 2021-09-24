G81 BMW M3 Touring Previewed With Nurburgring Decals

Although BMW M performance vehicles date back to the 3.0 CSL homologation special and M1 supercar, the M3 cemented the go-faster division’s mantra of Sheer Driving pleasure. The tossable sedan has been redesigned from the ground up last year for the sixth generation, and the G80 will be soon joined by a family-sized option in the guise of a wagon.
Touring is the correct nomenclature for the most spacious body style of the 3 Series, and BMW is very please with the development of the newcomer. So pleased, the prototype teased on social media features two side decals that depict a map of the Nurburgring circuit and three words: Bring It On.
The question is, bring on what? The M3 Touring rivals the likes of the Mercedes-AMG C 63 S T-Modell and Audi RS 4 Avant, but if you ask me, the Merc is the bigger threat because it’s getting way cleverer for the 2023 model year. Instead of a twin-turbo V8 and rear-wheel drive, the mad professors in Affalterbach decided on the 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder engine of the 45 series plus an electric exhaust-gas turbo, a rear-mounted electric motor, a two-speed gearbox, as well as a limited-slip differential.
The C 63 S E Performance is rumored with 650-odd horsepower and heaven knows how much torque. In other words, the M3 Touring Competition doesn’t stand a chance with its 503 horsepower (510 PS) and 479 pound-feet (650 Nm) from 2,750 through 5,550 revolutions per minute.
But as you’re well aware, numbers on a piece of paper aren’t everything. Specifications don’t really give a clue on the driving experience, which matters way more than bragging rights in my honest opinion.
Confirmed to arrive sometime next year, the M3 Touring is expected with M xDrive all-wheel drive instead of rear-wheel drive as well as the ZF-supplied automatic transmission instead of the good ol’ manual. Considering that it’s a longroof with enough room for the dog in the trunk, the automatic-AWD combo clearly is the right call for the upcoming G81.
The question is, bring on what? The M3 Touring rivals the likes of the Mercedes-AMG C 63 S T-Modell and Audi RS 4 Avant, but if you ask me, the Merc is the bigger threat because it’s getting way cleverer for the 2023 model year. Instead of a twin-turbo V8 and rear-wheel drive, the mad professors in Affalterbach decided on the 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder engine of the 45 series plus an electric exhaust-gas turbo, a rear-mounted electric motor, a two-speed gearbox, as well as a limited-slip differential.
The C 63 S E Performance is rumored with 650-odd horsepower and heaven knows how much torque. In other words, the M3 Touring Competition doesn’t stand a chance with its 503 horsepower (510 PS) and 479 pound-feet (650 Nm) from 2,750 through 5,550 revolutions per minute.
But as you’re well aware, numbers on a piece of paper aren’t everything. Specifications don’t really give a clue on the driving experience, which matters way more than bragging rights in my honest opinion.
Confirmed to arrive sometime next year, the M3 Touring is expected with M xDrive all-wheel drive instead of rear-wheel drive as well as the ZF-supplied automatic transmission instead of the good ol’ manual. Considering that it’s a longroof with enough room for the dog in the trunk, the automatic-AWD combo clearly is the right call for the upcoming G81.