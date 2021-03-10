BMW M3 Touring Snow Drifting Is a Fantasy Fulfilled, No Manual or RWD Available

Few people know this, but BMW has built an M3 Touring once before. Sadly, it was only a prototype based on the e46 and bean counters in Munich never built a business case for it to go into production.
That was then and this is now, because the sixth generation of the BMW M3 is finally getting a long-roof version, as it was officially confirmed by BMW itself back in 2020.
Previously reserved exclusively for the BMW M5, as both the E34 and the E60 were accompanied by an M Touring, this type of performance station wagon was usually found in BMW rivals’ stables, such as Audi’s quattro division with legendary models like the RS2, RS4 and RS6 Avant.
Mercedes-Benz had also offered and is still offering wagon alternatives for its AMG C-Class, so BMW has finally decided to jump in this expanding niche with its most recent generation of the M3.
Everyone who hasn’t been put off by the gargantuan and unique kidney grille is met by a hardcore sports car that is every bit of an M model as either one of its predecessors.
Powered by the S58 turbocharged inline-six engine that debuted in the X3 M and X4 M, the current M3 can be had with either 480 horsepower and 550 Nm (406 lb-ft) of torque or in Competition guise, which comes with 510 horsepower and a hefty 650 Nm (479 lb-ft) of torque.
The lower powered version is rear-wheel-drive only, and can also be had with a manual transmission, which is not available for the AWD model, as that one sends its power to all four wheels through the 8-speed automatic transmission from ZF that we all know and love.
Sadly, for purists, but thankfully for those looking for an edge in their races against the Audi RS4 Avant, next year’s BMW M3 Touring will only come with an automatic gearbox and all-wheel-drive. That said, this is a special AWD system that can decouple the front axle if the driver wants it, so it will still be a traditional hoonmobile.
The only downside for the new M3 Touring comes courtesy of its rivals from Affalterbach, which are currently working on a C 63 T-Modell with around 550 horsepower and a monstrous 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque thanks to a four-cylinder with F1-derived technology. 2022 will be an interesting year in the performance wagon market, that is a given.
