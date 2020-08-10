BMW M3 Touring Approved for Production? Audi RS4 Killer Could Arrive After 2023

This Ford Landau Coupe is Rarer Than Hen's Teeth

The timing is right from an engineering viewpoint. We know the new M3 sedan is going to have an 8-speed auto and M-tuned AWD , both of which are needed when you launch really fast. That's always been the RS4's strength, and BMW can finally compete. We can't wait to see how the giant kidney grille looks on the wagon. BMW Blog reportedly has insider information on this one. A "trusted source" has told them that the M3 Touring has received the green light for production. The only catch is that it "could come to market after 2023."The current generation of the Touring model came out last year, so its M3 version would be four years into the life cycle. It's not uncommon for automakers to try things that way, but it could leave the market with no hardcore wagon of this size.You see, the Mercedes-AMG C63 Estate currently rocks the biggest engine in the segment, a 500 horsepower 4.0-liter V8. However, that's about to be discontinued, as a new C-Class family is on its way. It most certainly won't get the V8, and six cylinders could be out of the question too.The segment is best known for the Audi RS4 Avant, powered by a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6, just like the RS5. It too is a pretty old car and could be retired in a couple of years. But could have driven BMW to approve such a car?In the past, company bosses have always said a performance wagon would only have appeal in Europe. However, America may be warming up to the segment, as Audi just brought over the RS6. In addition, larger performance engines are becoming difficult to sell, so it's smart to add excitement to the M3 family.The timing is right from an engineering viewpoint. We know the new M3 sedan is going to have an 8-speed auto and M-tuned, both of which are needed when you launch really fast. That's always been the RS4's strength, and BMW can finally compete. We can't wait to see how the giant kidney grille looks on the wagon.