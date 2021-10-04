2022 BMW M3 Touring Opens the Audi RS 4 Avant Hunting Season, Looks Like a Better Sniffer

More on this:

1 G81 BMW M3 Touring Previewed With Nurburgring Decals

2 2022 BMW M3 Touring vs. Cadillac CT5 Wagon Rendering Depicts an Old Rivalry

3 2023 BMW M3 Wagon Spotted Making Way for the AMG One on the Nürburgring

4 BMW M4 Shooting Brake vs. M3 Wagon Is a Rendering Beauty Contest

5 BMW M3 Touring Snow Drifting Is a Fantasy Fulfilled, No Manual or RWD Available