2022 BMW M3 Touring Opens the Audi RS 4 Avant Hunting Season, Looks Like a Better Sniffer

BMW’s M Division has decided that the Audi RS 4 Avant and Mercedes-AMG C 63 Estate need some competition (pun intended). Thus, they have announced that a Touring (aka wagon) version of the new-gen M3 is coming.
The long roof variant of the car has been spied and teased on multiple occasions, and the automaker has even hinted at the powertrain combo. More on the latter in a few moments, but first, let’s see what we have here: a camouflaged prototype of the 2022 BMW M3 Touring, spied on public roads near the Nurburgring.
On the visual front, it looks just as much as a sniffer as its Sedan sibling, and new M4 family for that matter, with the bucktooth grille occupying a good chunk of the front end. The sports wagon has a beefed up design compared to the regular 3er Touring, as well as black wheels, quad exhaust pipes, uprated brakes, and special suspension setup.
In terms of power, you are looking at the same twin-turbo 3.0-liter engine. The straight-six will likely boast 503 hp (510 ps / 375 kW) and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm) of torque, identical to the modern Competition lineup, and should allow it to hit the 62 mph (100 kph) mark in roughly 4 seconds. The xDrive rear-biased all-wheel drive system, tuned by BMW M, will give it the proper driving dynamics expected from a full-blown M car.
Even though we know what to expect when it comes to the M3 Touring, for the most part at least, we have no idea when it will launch. Nonetheless, previous reports have suggested that it might hit the market late next year in Europe. BMW won’t launch it in North America, not yet anyway, but they might reconsider that thought, as there is an online petition for that, signed by nearly 5,500 people at the time of writing.
On the visual front, it looks just as much as a sniffer as its Sedan sibling, and new M4 family for that matter, with the bucktooth grille occupying a good chunk of the front end. The sports wagon has a beefed up design compared to the regular 3er Touring, as well as black wheels, quad exhaust pipes, uprated brakes, and special suspension setup.
In terms of power, you are looking at the same twin-turbo 3.0-liter engine. The straight-six will likely boast 503 hp (510 ps / 375 kW) and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm) of torque, identical to the modern Competition lineup, and should allow it to hit the 62 mph (100 kph) mark in roughly 4 seconds. The xDrive rear-biased all-wheel drive system, tuned by BMW M, will give it the proper driving dynamics expected from a full-blown M car.
Even though we know what to expect when it comes to the M3 Touring, for the most part at least, we have no idea when it will launch. Nonetheless, previous reports have suggested that it might hit the market late next year in Europe. BMW won’t launch it in North America, not yet anyway, but they might reconsider that thought, as there is an online petition for that, signed by nearly 5,500 people at the time of writing.