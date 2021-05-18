BMW M4 Shooting Brake vs. M3 Wagon Is a Rendering Beauty Contest

With the introduction of AWD and the 8-speed auto, the character of the BMW M3 and M4 has completely changed. These cars are fully committed to the horsepower war rather than trying to please Chris Harris and other fans of amateur drifting.
But that also implies a beauty contest is happening. It's a little strange, but if you think about it, Audi didn't have the precise handling, but its RS6 always had the attractiveness of a long-roof design. BMW has already thought ahead and will soon launch its first-ever M3 Touring.
This is the first time a wagon version of the M3 was offered. Fans have been asking for this car for as long as we can remember, and we believe it will be a hit, particularly as the X3 M performance SUV hasn't captured people's imagination.
But it's the M4 Coupe that gets the most second looks, not the four-door model. So can BMW offer extra practicality and a svelte 2-door body? That would only be possible with a car like the M4 Shooting Brake.
Of course, the Bavarian automaker is unlikely to ever develop such a car. Even though the web is full of BMW shooting brake renderings, the Z3 M "Clown Shoe" wasn't a sales success. But we can at least imagine the existence of both an M4 Shooting Brake and an M3 Touring thanks to this rendering set from Chinese artist Sugar Design.
In most ways, these two cars are very similar, and that's because BMW decided to do a face swap. You may have noticed already that the M3 looks nothing like a 3 Series, and that's because the lights and bumper are taken from the coupe model.
Yes, we know some still hate the beaver teeth, but they honestly make a bold statement, and on the M4 Shooting Brake, they kind of work. This fantasy car has proportions quite similar to an Italian icon, the Ferrari FF. The long nose is packed with strong character lines, while the trunk area wraps tightly around the body. You don't have as big an opening as with the M3 Touring, but those rear shoulders are worth it unless fitting baby seats are your main priority.
This is the first time a wagon version of the M3 was offered. Fans have been asking for this car for as long as we can remember, and we believe it will be a hit, particularly as the X3 M performance SUV hasn't captured people's imagination.
But it's the M4 Coupe that gets the most second looks, not the four-door model. So can BMW offer extra practicality and a svelte 2-door body? That would only be possible with a car like the M4 Shooting Brake.
Of course, the Bavarian automaker is unlikely to ever develop such a car. Even though the web is full of BMW shooting brake renderings, the Z3 M "Clown Shoe" wasn't a sales success. But we can at least imagine the existence of both an M4 Shooting Brake and an M3 Touring thanks to this rendering set from Chinese artist Sugar Design.
In most ways, these two cars are very similar, and that's because BMW decided to do a face swap. You may have noticed already that the M3 looks nothing like a 3 Series, and that's because the lights and bumper are taken from the coupe model.
Yes, we know some still hate the beaver teeth, but they honestly make a bold statement, and on the M4 Shooting Brake, they kind of work. This fantasy car has proportions quite similar to an Italian icon, the Ferrari FF. The long nose is packed with strong character lines, while the trunk area wraps tightly around the body. You don't have as big an opening as with the M3 Touring, but those rear shoulders are worth it unless fitting baby seats are your main priority.