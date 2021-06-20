2022 BMW M3 Touring vs. Cadillac CT5 Wagon Rendering Depicts an Old Rivalry

The 2022 BMW M3 Touring is less than a year away from becoming the new hottest wagon in town. For the first time ever, an M3 will have a big body, xDrive, and an inline-6 with over 500 horsepower. So why would we need a rival like the Cadillac CT5?
Well, grab your popcorn, because this is a long story. German sports sedan and wagons are cool right now, but they were even better in the 2000s. You had AMG with the largest V8s you could buy in Europe and BMW with the V10-powered M5, which sounded like an F1 race car.
That's the only period in time when the M5 Touring existed. The so-called E61 was a car unlike any other. Sure, it made about the same power as the upcoming M3 Touring, 500 hp. But it was a RWD monster that could hit 62 mph in 4.8 seconds. It also had one notable shortcoming, the seven-speed SMG.
Considering all that, Cadillac's answer is still crazy. America had completely fallen out of love with wagons, which had long been superseded by minivans and SUVs. But the CTS-V station wagon still emerged as a middle finger shown to the Germans.
The odd and very rare machine came out in 2011 and came with the same 6.2-liter supercharged V8 found in the Corvette ZR1. It made 556 hp. It was as fast as a Porsche 911 and challenged opponents everywhere, from the drag strip to the Nurburgring.
That rivalry is unlikely to return, but this rendering tries to echo it. Artist Sugar Design digitally created the M3 Touring and added in a fitting Cadillac rival. While the BMW is accurate, the other car will never exist in the real world.
It doesn't even have a name, as its creator simply calls it the CT5 Sport Wagon. But the real CT5 does come in performance flavors. The normal "V" model makes 360 hp from a twin-turbo V6. But there's a Blackwing version also on the way, and that will be a V8 supercharged monster. All this being said, we're talking about a model that's at least one class above the M3 Touring in terms of size and price. What's more, the two will likely never meet on the same side of the pond.
