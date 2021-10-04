Quick Fixes for the CarPlay Crashes Happening After the Latest iPhone Update

While CarPlay is generally considered a rather stable and reliable application, especially given Apple’s walled garden that doesn’t allow for too many things to go wrong, it doesn’t necessarily mean the experience offered to customers is always flawless.
And those who updated their iPhones to the recently-released iOS 15 certainly know what we mean, as many of them ended up struggling with CarPlay due to occasional crashes and freezes happening after the update.
Unfortunately, nobody knows exactly what’s happening, so users have no other option than to wait for Apple to come up with a fix.
But on the other hand, some of those who ended up encountering CarPlay crashes after the update to iOS 15 came across a series of solutions that sometimes improve the general experience or, if you’re lucky enough, fix the problems temporarily until Apple comes up with a full patch.Dissecting the problem
Before detailing the possible fixes, it’s very important to understand what exactly happens after installing iOS 15 on an iPhone used for running CarPlay.
First and foremost, it’s a regular crash happening when trying to listen to music. The problem has been reported with both Spotify and Apple Music, and the crash is triggered exactly when the user presses the play button in the music playback interface.
Others claim that crashes happen when they end calls made on CarPlay. Everything appears to be working just flawlessly until the moment the call comes to an end, and at this point, the application crashes and reloads the home screen.How to fix CarPlay problems on iOS 15
The first thing you should try is a full reset of your network settings. As weird as it may sound, this seems to resolve the problems for some, though resetting network settings also means you’ll have to manually reconnect to and provide the passwords for your Wi-Fi networks.
To do this on an iPhone, open the Settings screen, go to the General section, tap Transfer or Reset iPhone, and then, under the Reset iPhone menu, click Reset Network Settings.
Then, those who struggle with the crashes happening when trying to listen to the music should just disable the EQ settings on the iPhone. If this option is already set to off, you should try to enable and then disable it one more time. Make sure the iPhone isn’t connected to the car during this whole time.
Needless to say, those who still can’t figure out a way to restore CarPlay after the update to iOS 15 should just go back to an earlier version of the operating system.
However, if this is the solution that you’re willing to try, you should do the downgrade thing as soon as possible, as Apple is known as a company that typically stops signing older versions of iOS quite fast after the release of every update, so this workaround could soon no longer be available.
Apple hasn’t offered any statement on all these problems encountered by users who installed iOS 15 on their iPhones, but there’s a chance the upcoming updates bring things back to normal anyway.
