Watch Tesla Model Y Tackle Muddy Hill and Flooded Trails Like a Boss

Modern crossovers, regardless of their powertrain, are known to prefer asphalt to dirt, mud, rocks, or anything else that isn't man-made. The Tesla Model Y is no exception, with the added caveat that there are no jerrycans that can hold electrons yet, so taking it too far off the road is technically impossible.
Very few people who buy crossovers - or SUVs, for that matter - do so for their off-road capabilities, and that percentage gets even lower when talking strictly about Tesla customers. However, that actually says more about the people driving these cars than the vehicles themselves.
We've seen the Model X venturing into the woods in the winter, as well as the Model 3 getting a Norway-proof kit that severely increases its off-road prowess, so the potential is definitely there. All things considered, why would the Model Y be any different?
Well, it's not. The main limitations for most vehicles when they leave the comfort of a road are their ground clearance and their tires. This particular Model Y - owned by i1Tesla's Brian Jenkins - takes care of both issues through a 4" (~10 cm) Mountain Pass lift kit and a set of Toyo A/T III tires riding on 18" Martian Wheels.
With these two relatively minor modifications, the world becomes a much more accessible place for this Model Y. It won't be able to go rock crawling or do anything that requires serious articulation, ground clearance, or approach and departure angles, but apart from that, you get the feeling this Y would be willing to give anything else a go.
Brin also lowered the tire pressure to 25 PSI in preparation for the little adventure and, considering the terrain he was about to venture over could best be described as a rice field, that was definitely a good call. The electric crossover seemed to always find plenty of traction, even when going up a steep hill covered in mud.
The only exception came during Brian's maneuvering when the slippery nature of the clay covering the ground caused the Model Y to reverse into a tree. Since Tesla decided to integrate the lower part of the tailgate into the rear bumper - a design flaw some people pointed to as soon as the first images of the vehicle came out for this precise reason - the repair bill for that tiny slip is going to be a lot more expensive than it should. At least Brian was able to see the funny side of it: "according to Tesla, that's within spec, isn't it?" No, Brian, you probably just made it better.
Click the video below if you want to see how a Tesla Model Y handles itself through mud, clay, deep ruts, and all the other conditions most Ys will never meet in their lives.
