Tesla Model Y Drag Races Jeep Trackhawk, There Can Be Only One Winner

The Jeep Grand Cherokee in Trackhawk specification has no equivalent other than the Dodge Durango with the 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V8. But as you already know, internal combustion has its limitations in terms of peak performance. 5 photos



Edmunds wanted to verify these claims in the real world, and so, the motoring publication has pitted the Performance against the Trackhawk in a series of tests. We should point out that the GC is at a disadvantage in terms of weight because it tips the scales at 5,387 pounds or 968 more than the Y.



The Tesla also happens to crank out fewer horsepower and pound-feet than the Hellcat-engined Jeep utility vehicle, but it’s considerably more aerodynamic. These being said, the first drag race performed by Edmunds appears to be a win for ICE yet the Tesla Model Y has the last laugh over the quarter-mile finish line.



Race #2 sees the Palo Alto-built electric SUV accelerate faster off the line and holding to the lead until the end. From a roll, it’s the Model Y Performance that has the legs yet again. The best results posted by Edmunds are 11.8 seconds at 115 miles per hour, 108 feet for the 60-to-zero braking test, and 0.95 lateral G on the skidpad for the Tesla. In terms of zero to 60 miles per hour, 3.7 seconds for both utility vehicles is an outstanding figure given their size and curb weight.



The Jeep is love at first sight for its sound alone, tops out at a higher speed than the Model X Performance, and it can also handle a bit of off-road driving. At the end of the day, however, gas-guzzling V8 powerplants are slowly but steadily on their way out because CAFE 2025 regulations target a fleet average of 54.5 mpg.



Even Fiat Chrysler has acknowledged it. Tim Kuniskis, the head honcho of Dodge, said that “



