General Motors Out for Tesla’s EV Crown With “Industry-Leading” Ultium Drive

Ever since the first generation of the Roadster, Tesla is making waves in the EV industry. Not only did the Palo Alto-based automaker add excitement to electric vehicles, but performance and efficiency are top of the line.
This recipe applies to everything from the Model 3 to the Model X, and Elon Musk has greater ambitions with the three-motor powertrain of the all-new Roadster and Cybertruck. The peeps at General Motors, however, describe the “Ultium Drive” motors as the best of the best. “Industry-leading torque and power density,” to be more precise, “across a wide spectrum of different vehicle types.”
A pompous statement considering that Ultium Drive isn’t in production and the Chevrolet Bolt EV sales are pretty low nowadays. No fewer than five drive units are in the pipeline, featuring one to three motors and front-, rear-, or all-wheel drive. Whichever way you look at it, Tesla is miles ahead in this domain.
General Motors has also released a statement regarding maximum mileage, and this one’s going to make you laugh. “Up to 400 miles on a full charge,” they say, but the Tesla Model S offers 402 miles as standard for the Long Range Plus.
The biggest of the Big Three in Detroit mentions up to 200 kilowatt hours as opposed to 100 kWh for the full-size sedan from Tesla. As for acceleration to 60 miles per hour (97 km/h), the best General Motors can do is three seconds flat while the Model S Performance is rated at… wait for it… 2.3 seconds. Pretty underwhelming for an “industry-leading” promise, don’t you think?
On the upside, GM has the kind of research & development funds that Tesla can only dream of. Given time, it wouldn’t come as a surprise if the traditional automaker matches Elon Musk’s pride and joy in EV technology.
“GM has built transmissions for many notable automakers,” said Ken Morris, vice president of Autonomous and Electric Vehicle Programs. “Making motors, transmissions, driveline components, and systems are among General Motors’ best-known competencies, and our manufacturing expertise is proving not only transferable but advantageous as we make the transition to EVs.”
