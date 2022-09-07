Watch Garage-Abandoned 1965 Volkswagen Beetle Roar to Life for the First Time in Years

The Volkswagen Beetle means a lot of things to many people. In the mid-'50s, the Beetle was the biggest selling car in Germany, a potent symbol of West Germany's economic miracle after WWII. In the United States, it was wholeheartedly embraced by the counter-culture hippie movement as a symbol of non-conformism. Jason of 5150mxVW YouTube channel recently discovered a 1965 Volkswagen Beetle that had been sitting abandoned in a garage for a number of years.

