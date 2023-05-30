Watch Burnout King 2014 Holden VF Commodore Take a Whopping From a Drift 2001 S15 Silvia

You've got to hand it to the Hoonigan team (RIP Ken Block). After the sudden exit of the most cherished automotive trio in mainstream media; Jeremy Clarkson, James May, and Richard Hammond – they've brought a new exciting twist into automotive media with their This vs. That drag race series. It's been an American affair for the longest time, but on a much more recent update, the crew took their shenanigans on the road to Australia.

10 photos Photo: YouTube Screenshot/Hoonigan