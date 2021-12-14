Nissan SR20DET: The Four-Cylinder That Helped Make Drifting a Global Phenomenon

In the mid-1980s, the Japanese manufacturer’s most capable four-cylinder was the CA18DET. As the name implies, it was a 1.8-liter turbocharged mill, the latest, most performance-oriented version of the CA family which was in production since 1982. As the decade was drawing to a close, the motor had reached the limit of its stock power potential, but more importantly, it couldn’t keep up with the stringent emission regulations without a serious overhaul.
Management decided that developing a new motor was a far more cost-effective alternative, so the SR20DET was born. Like the famous RB26DETT, this new 2.0-liter, four-cylinder debuted in 1989. However, unlike its inline-six sibling, it was transversally mounted inside the engine bay of the Bluebird 2000 SSS Attesa Limited.
While the old CA18DET it eventually replaced had a cast-iron block, the SR20 got a lighter, closed-deck aluminum unit conceived with bombproof reliability in mind. The bore and stroke stood at 86 x 86 mm (3.39 in), an oversquare design that favored a balanced delivery of both power and torque.
The aluminum, dual overhead camshaft (DOHC) cylinder head featured crossflow, pentroof combustion chambers with four valves per cylinder. Under the red valve cover (black in newer, VTC versions), the cams were given fairly aggressive profiles and they actuated each set of valves using low-friction, Y-shaped rocker arms with hydraulic lifters. Since the main goals of this unit were reliability and superior power delivery, both cam gears were driven by a single roller timing chain.
Although a naturally aspirated version (SR20DE) was also introduced in 1989, the engine was designed for forced induction. The SR20DET initially came with a Garrett T25 turbocharger which helped it produce 201 hp at 6,000 rpm and 202 lb-ft (274 Nm) of torque at 4.000 rpm.
motorsport endevours when the GTI-R Pulsar (known as Sunny in Europe) was introduced. Based on the chassis of the mundane three-door hatchback and powered by a unique, variant of the SR20DET (54C), it was a 4WD, 227-hp pocket rocket developed for WRC (World Rally Championship) homologation.
It entered the Group A championship in 1991 and 1992, but the results were modest, to say the least. For the 1992 season, the manufacturer also developed a couple of Group N cars which managed to finish first and second in the final standings of the FIA PWRC (Championship Cup for Drivers of Production Cars), a support series for the WRC.
But, rallying aside, the SR20DET reached legendary status thanks to drifting. It all began in 1991 when the engine was finally mounted longitudinally on a proper RWD sports car chassis: the S13. With only minor changes from the original 1989 unit, it replaced the intercooled CA18DET on the JDM K-trim Silvia and the 180SX fastback coupe. Output stood at 205 hp and 203 lb-ft (275 Nm) of torque, which was enough to easily slide both cars’ rear ends.
Of course, some speed addicts pushed it even further by boring the block, swapping out the stock internals, and fitting a bigger turbocharger or even a twin-turbo kit. Such completx tuning unleashed astonishing output figures that stood between 1,000 to 2,000 hp. Yes, you read that correctly, there are 2,000-hp, drag-oriented SR20 builds out there. But don’t just take my word for it, you can watch the story of one in the video below posted on YouTube by That Racing Channel.
It was manufactured until 2002 and by that time, it came with improvements such as VCT (Variable Cam Timing), or an improved Garrett T28 turbo on select models. Its highest factory output reached 247 hp and 203 lb-ft (275 N⋅m) in the 1999-2002 S15 Silvia.
Excellent in stock form and downright epic when properly tuned, the SR20DET is one of Nissan’s masterpieces and, without a doubt, one of the greatest four-cylinders ever built.
