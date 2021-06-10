Watch Aptera's New Solar Electric Vehicle Cruise the Streets of Sunny California

Just as promised, Aptera's futuristic-looking three-wheeler is finally here. The California-based startup named it after the Spanish word for Sun, and for good reason – it's a solar vehicle that boats a range of 1,000 miles (1,609 km) on a single charge. Watch it take a trip through California's coastal roads in Aptera's recent video.
The company's first product was introduced back in the mid-aughts, but because it was unable to secure the bag for the production of its Aptera e2 vehicle, it was forced to shut down in 2011. About a decade later, the startup has risen from the ashes with a new prototype in all-black called Noir that had a more futuristic design.
Now, just a few months later, Aptera unveiled its second functional prototype, which is shown in a recent video hitting the roads of San Diego. This three-wheeler goes by the name of Sol, and it comes in a pearly-white color with a black rooftop.
It truly looks like a shuttle that's about to take off to space, but according to the startup, the shape and design aren't just for show, they actually play a role in maximizing aerodynamic efficiency.
While it appears quite small on the outside, from the 1-minute clip, we can see that the interior looks roomy enough to fit two people, and it has plenty of space in the back for luggage. For outdoor lovers, Aptera even goes to show that Sol can be transformed into a camper by attaching a tent to the rear.
Its modern interior features a large infotainment screen, much like you can see on a Tesla. The rooftop is equipped with solar panels that add a consistent number of miles on sunny days. The company claims that Aptera's Never Charge system is designed to gather enough sunlight to travel over 11,000 miles (17,703 km), and it comes with minimal maintenance costs.
The Sol is scheduled to meet its owners later this year in the U.S., and it can be pre-ordered for the price of $25,900 for the 250 miles (400 km) version. The 1,000-mile version scores $44,900 on the affordability scale. There are, however, plenty of options that let the buyers customize the car to their liking. You can choose between FWD and AWD, different interior and exterior color schemes, and different types of solar roofs.
Now, just a few months later, Aptera unveiled its second functional prototype, which is shown in a recent video hitting the roads of San Diego. This three-wheeler goes by the name of Sol, and it comes in a pearly-white color with a black rooftop.
It truly looks like a shuttle that's about to take off to space, but according to the startup, the shape and design aren't just for show, they actually play a role in maximizing aerodynamic efficiency.
While it appears quite small on the outside, from the 1-minute clip, we can see that the interior looks roomy enough to fit two people, and it has plenty of space in the back for luggage. For outdoor lovers, Aptera even goes to show that Sol can be transformed into a camper by attaching a tent to the rear.
Its modern interior features a large infotainment screen, much like you can see on a Tesla. The rooftop is equipped with solar panels that add a consistent number of miles on sunny days. The company claims that Aptera's Never Charge system is designed to gather enough sunlight to travel over 11,000 miles (17,703 km), and it comes with minimal maintenance costs.
The Sol is scheduled to meet its owners later this year in the U.S., and it can be pre-ordered for the price of $25,900 for the 250 miles (400 km) version. The 1,000-mile version scores $44,900 on the affordability scale. There are, however, plenty of options that let the buyers customize the car to their liking. You can choose between FWD and AWD, different interior and exterior color schemes, and different types of solar roofs.