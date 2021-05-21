5 Aptera Aims for World’s Most Efficient Electric Vehicle With 1,000+-Mile Range

4 World’s First Never Charge Solar Electric Vehicle Aptera Goes Live - Again

2 Solar-Powered Aptera Might Be Small but, by Jove, It Will Be Practical

More on this:

Aptera Introduces Sol, Its Newest Alpha Prototype

In keeping with its initial promise of keeping customers, investors and industry players in the loop with progress on the Aptera sEV (solar electric vehicle), Aptera Motors has released a new update. 9 photos



For the time being, Anthony says, Aptera is nearing beta stage. This means that changes to body structure and aerodynamics of the alpha prototypes will make them more energy-efficient and FWD . The previous one was Noir, in all-black, which we’ve seen being



Later this month, a new Aptera webinar will offer more details on Sol, as well as allow reservation holders the chance to ask questions. On the same occasion, Anthony announces a new round of funding coming up, accessible directly via the Aptera website.



The first Aptera vehicles will be delivered later this year, and Anthony says they’re making consistent progress toward sticking to that timeline. Full-scale production will start in the summer of 2022, with deliveries going out later that year.







Available at the bottom of the page is a 1-minute video with co-CEO Chris Anthony delivering a series of quick updates. Aptera is arguably one of the most anticipated EVs of the past couple of years, a truly revolutionary vehicle if all goes well and it reaches mass production.For the time being, Anthony says, Aptera is nearing beta stage. This means that changes to body structure and aerodynamics of the alpha prototypes will make them more energy-efficient and “slightly roomier.” Speaking of alpha prototypes, Anthony also introduced Sol, the Aptera alpha in a pearly white color (and a black roof), and with. The previous one was Noir, in all-black, which we’ve seen being tested at the track , and the next one will be Luna, in silver.Later this month, a new Aptera webinar will offer more details on Sol, as well as allow reservation holders the chance to ask questions. On the same occasion, Anthony announces a new round of funding coming up, accessible directly via the Aptera website.The first Aptera vehicles will be delivered later this year, and Anthony says they’re making consistent progress toward sticking to that timeline. Full-scale production will start in the summer of 2022, with deliveries going out later that year. Aptera is a lightweight but tough three-wheeler that boast a range of 1,000 miles (1,609 km) on a single charge and a variety of trims. With room for two passengers and luggage, it’s trying for a new approach to personal transport, one in which the owner is offered a product that’s safe and lasts a lifetime , comes with minimal running and maintenance costs, and offers the ability to add upgrades and improvements later on, thanks to the use of 3D printing technology.

Editor's note: Photos in the gallery show the previous alpha prototype, the Aptera Noir Photos in the gallery show the previous alpha prototype, the Aptera Noir