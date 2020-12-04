World’s First Never Charge Solar Electric Vehicle Aptera Goes Live - Again

What Is More Beautiful Than The Eternal City? The Ferrari With the Same Name

Aptera Motors is making a massive comeback after more than one decade of struggling as a startup, following up on the promise made one year ago. The first pre-orders for the Aptera sEV (solar electric vehicle), the world’s first never charge three-wheeler with record-breaking range, are now live. 8 photos



It has a futuristic design, it’s nimble and comparatively small, but the makers promise it’s spacious enough for two adults and a trunk-load of cargo, reliable and safe in case of an impact, and also very fast. It sounds like your dream vehicle (albeit a three-wheeler) has arrived – and it’s open for pre-orders.



Aptera says the first models of this sEV will go into production in 2021 but doesn’t mention a delivery date. Future owners who make the $100 reservation can either get the base model or opt for customizing it (adaptable range, AWD , or FWD ). Pricing will range between $25,900 and $46,900, depending on options.



All Apteras are made of carbon, kevlar, and hemp and have a battery pack as a backup for those who travel more than the estimated 46-mile (74-km) range offered by the rooftop solar panels. Because the sEV is light and aerodynamic, the battery is enough to deliver a 1,000+-mile (1,609-km) range on a single charge.



“With Aptera’s Never Charge technology, you are driven by the power of the sun. Our built-in solar array keeps your battery pack topped off, and anywhere you want to go, you just go,” Co-Founder Chris Anthony says in a statement.



“Never Charge is built into every Aptera and is designed to harvest enough sunlight to travel over 11,000 miles per year in most regions. The Aptera vehicle is made of lightweight composites that are many times stronger than steel, allowing its unique body shape to slip through the air with an unheard-of drag coefficient (Cd) of .13.”



