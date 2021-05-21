GTA 6 Not Launching This Year as Take-Two Announces Busy Schedule Until 2024

5 GTA 6 Trailer with Forza Cars Looks Good, Don't Fall for It Though

Grand Theft Auto V is still an amazing game with millions of players even 8 years after its launch, but this doesn’t necessarily mean the entire community isn’t eagerly waiting for the next iteration. 1 photo



However, according to a reliable leakster, GTA 6 wouldn’t see the daylight before late 2023, at the earliest, and Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar’s parent company, seems to suggest this is indeed the case.



Take-Two revealed in its earnings report this week that GTA V sold like hotcakes, even after so many years since launch, with total sales now exceeding 145 million units.



Company officials, however, admit 2020 was a year like no other, explaining that consumer spending is slowing down right now. So does this mean it’s time for Grand Theft Auto 6? Not really, as the next in the queue is the release of



So when is GTA 6 supposed to finally see the daylight? That’s a question that neither Rockstar nor Take-Two want to answer, though we’re being told the first would share some tidbits rather sooner than later. But in the meantime, Take-Two says it plans no less than 40 titles during fiscal years 2023 and 2024.



“Our current expected pipeline for fiscal 2023 and '24 includes 19 immersive core releases, 7 of which are sports simulation games, 15 of these will be available for purchase, while 4 will be free-to-play. 5 independent titles which will all be available for purchase, 10 free-to-play mobile games, 4 mid-core games which will all be available purchase and 3 of which will be sports oriented and 3 new iterations of previously released titles which will all be available for purchase,” Karl Slatoff, Take-Two President, said in an analyst call after the earnings release.



