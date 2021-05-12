Early Reviews of the Alfa GTAm Reveal What's “Sensational” About a $218k Sedan

Piaggio Ape-Inspired Dispatch EV Promises to Be the Next e-Fleet Cargo Solution

Just 500 units of the Alfa Romeo GTA and another 500 examples of the GTAm will become available throughout the European region from the Italian automaker (the order books are open, but there's no timeline on the first deliveries just yet). And the prices match the performances and historical connections. But so do the perks.

For starters, let's get the biggest hurdle out of the way. These sublime expressions of Italian automotive performance will retail at home in Italy for exactly €175,000 and €180,000, respectively. That equates to around $212k and $218k apiece when converted at the current exchange rates.

After collecting the jaws off the floor, we can say the experience will be one to match the price tag. And we're not just talking about the best-in-class 187 PS (184 hp) power ratio per liter of displacement, the cool DTM-like design, or the brisk 3.6-second sprint to 62 mph (100 kph).

We're also referring to the wide range of customization options (liveries, calipers, roll bars, you name it), the dedicated customer experience, special sales and after-sales services, exclusive Bell helmet with GTA livery, bespoke Goodwool car cover, or the full Alpinestars racing apparel offered as standard on the GTAm.

More importantly, Alfa has also invited the international press to the Balocco Proving Ground in Italy and allowed them to unleash their first impressions on the world wide web. As such, we have embedded below not just the brand's own presentation movie, but also some of the early media reviews, so feel free to tune in to find out why the renowned Steve Sutcliffe claims this car is "sensational," among other interesting stuff (such as an encounter with the old Giulia GTA).

