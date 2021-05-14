GTA V Selling Like Hotcakes 8 Years After Launch, GTA VI No Longer on the Radar

This Billionaire Just Bought Tickets for the ISS, Ahead of SpaceX Moon Flight

On the other hand, the last few months of 2021 could bring us some GTA V news anyway, as Rockstar is expected to launch a remastered version of the game for new-generation consoles (Xbox Series X and S, and PlayStation 5), as well as a stand-alone GTA V Online game. But what’s even more surprising is that this 8-year-old game is still selling like hotcakes these days, with new statistics shared by the Spanish Video Games Association (AEVI) showing just how appealing Rockstar’s title continues to be for gamers.The PlayStation 4 version of GTA V topped game sales in Spain last month, securing the leading spot ahead Super Mario 3D World and Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Nintendo Switch. More surprising, however, is that GTA V managed to beat new and popular games like FIFA 21.GTA V also topped Xbox One sales, again ahead of FIFA 21 and NHL 20, while on PC, the leading title was The Sims 4, followed by EA’s football simulation game and Call of Duty: Black Ops III.While this shows that people still love and play Grand Theft Auto, the bad news is that the release of a new version doesn’t seem to be too close.Earlier this year, it was discovered that Rockstar started looking for game testers, and many believed it was an indication GTA VI was ready , and the company reached a phase where it just wanted to iron out all bugs.But according to a tipster with a good track on gaming scoops, GTA VI won’t see the daylight until late 2023 at the earliest, as Rockstar still wants to make sure everything is top-notch.On the other hand, the last few months of 2021 could bring us some GTA V news anyway, as Rockstar is expected to launch a remastered version of the game for new-generation consoles (Xbox Series X and S, and PlayStation 5), as well as a stand-alone GTA V Online game.