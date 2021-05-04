Here’s How the Infernus Improved in Grand Theft Auto Between 2001 and 2021

If you ever played Grand Theft Auto, there’s a chance you too jumped behind the wheel of an Infernus, one of the supercars available in the game and providing insane performance to rapidly take you to the location of the next mission.
Manufactured by Pegassi, the Infernus comes in the form of a 2-door supercar that provides seating for two, and in the latest titles – GTA V and GTA Online, it can be yours for as much as $440,000.
A video published on YouTube channel Cars in Video Games provides us with a closer look at how the Infernus improved throughout all these years in Gran Theft Auto, starting with GTA 3 and ending with GTA V, the title so many people are still playing today.
The Infernus appeared in all GTA titles since 2001, except for Grand Theft Auto Advance, a version that landed in 2004 on the Game Boy Advance. But other than that, the supercar has been around for nearly 20 years in every single GTA release, so it’s no surprise it’s one of the models so many people love.
The clip we told you about shows how Rockstar further refined the Infernus, though as you probably know if you’re a long-time GTA player, the actual design of the car is based on various real-life models, including the Lamborghini Countach, Honda NSX (in GTA San Andreas), and even the Pagani Zonda.
With all the rumors suggesting that Grand Theft Auto 6 is coming, it’ll certainly be interesting to see whether the Infernus makes the cut or not, though there’s a chance it does, especially since it’s such an iconic GTA model.
According to the latest rumors, while Rockstar has already started hiring testers for GTA 6, the game wouldn’t launch earlier than late 2023, with a remastered version of GTA V for new-gen consoles and possibly a stand-alone GTA Online title to land later this year.
