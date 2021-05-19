Rockstar Announces GTA V for PlayStation 5, GTA Online Free for 3 Months

While everybody is waiting for Rockstar to reveal the highly anticipated GTA VI, the company has shared something that’s less exciting but which is still good news for fans of the Grand Theft Auto franchise.
GTA V is coming to next-gen consoles, meaning a reworked version of the game will launch on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S.
The whole thing will happen on November 11, but the great news for PlayStation 5 owners is that GTA Online will originally land on Sony’s consoles with a free three-month trial. In other words, you’ll be able to play GTA Online at absolutely no cost for three full months.
In case you’re wondering if there’s anything new in the new-gen version of GTA V, Rockstar says it has prepared several surprises, “some specifically for GTA Online players.”
Needless to say, you should expect GTA VI to be mostly the same as on the PlayStation 4, but with improved graphics and a bunch of capabilities that could help take advantage of the upgrades available on the new-generation consoles, such as the new controller on the PlayStation 5. So overall, the gameplay is likely to be more refined especially when it comes to the feedback offered to the player.
One intriguing tidbit that Rockstar has mentioned in the announcement is that GTA V for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S would be “expanded,” though the company has remained completely tight-lipped on what exactly this means. While some hope Rockstar would add new missions or content, we’d better not hold our breath for anything right now.
While PlayStation 5 owners will get GTA Online free for three months, those who play the game on PlayStation 4 and have an active PlayStation Plus subscription will be provided with $1 million in-game currency at no cost every month during the promo.
The expanded and enhanced versions of GTAV and GTA Online are arriving on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S with new features and more, on November 11th, 2021.— Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) May 18, 2021
Plus details on upcoming updates to GTA Online and Red Dead Online at https://t.co/9KHGqkgYCy pic.twitter.com/cYaKIAGLXS