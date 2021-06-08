Flat-12-Powered Ferrari Testarossa Drag Races Tesla-Powered Ferrari 308 GTS

A drag race between these two cars in their stock original form would have provided very little suspense, though the level of aural excitement would have probably gone through the roof.
That's because one of them is powered by a rare 5.9-liter naturally aspirated flat-twelve engine, while the other has a 2.9-liter V8 that also doesn't use any forced induction. The latter makes about 252 hp (240 hp in the States), whereas the bigger and more modern twelve-cylinder boxer produces 390 hp (again, 385 hp in the U.S.). With both cars weighing roughly the same and sending power to the rear wheels alone through a manual transmission unless the Testarossa driver did something really stupid, the result would just be determined by the massive power gap.
If you read the title, though—and we sure hope you did, though we do welcome you here regardless—you already know the 308 GTS has the entrails of a Tesla. We don't know exactly what type of Tesla motor, but it reportedly makes around 450 hp. Add the massive 442 lb-ft (600 Nm) of electric torque and the fact it doesn't get a multi-geared transmission, and the whole nature of this drag race has just been turned on its head.
Now, it's the Testarossa that suddenly feels like nothing more than filler. It's almost as if the only reason it's there is to provide the entire experience with a soundtrack. To be fair, it does produce quite the score. We tend to go on and on about how cool a Porsche flat-six sounds, so you can just imagine the wail produced by a similar Ferrari unit with twice the number of cylinders.
Over in the opposite corner, the 308 GTE (as they call it now) makes virtually no sound—cue the cricket sound effects. Well, it may be silent as a fish, but once it's go-time, it can really get moving. In fact, Mat and his colleague for the day, Sam, even come up with an intricate plan to give the Testarossa a chance in the rolling race, but to no avail. The modern electric powertrain proves to be no match for the '80s Ferrari, and if you think about it, that's exactly how things should stand.
If you read the title, though—and we sure hope you did, though we do welcome you here regardless—you already know the 308 GTS has the entrails of a Tesla. We don't know exactly what type of Tesla motor, but it reportedly makes around 450 hp. Add the massive 442 lb-ft (600 Nm) of electric torque and the fact it doesn't get a multi-geared transmission, and the whole nature of this drag race has just been turned on its head.
Now, it's the Testarossa that suddenly feels like nothing more than filler. It's almost as if the only reason it's there is to provide the entire experience with a soundtrack. To be fair, it does produce quite the score. We tend to go on and on about how cool a Porsche flat-six sounds, so you can just imagine the wail produced by a similar Ferrari unit with twice the number of cylinders.
Over in the opposite corner, the 308 GTE (as they call it now) makes virtually no sound—cue the cricket sound effects. Well, it may be silent as a fish, but once it's go-time, it can really get moving. In fact, Mat and his colleague for the day, Sam, even come up with an intricate plan to give the Testarossa a chance in the rolling race, but to no avail. The modern electric powertrain proves to be no match for the '80s Ferrari, and if you think about it, that's exactly how things should stand.