New Volkswagen ID. Buzz Electric Van Spied Testing With T6 Body Shell

Presented four years ago during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, the I.D. Buzz Concept will morph into the ID. Buzz next year for the 2023 model year in Europe and 2024 model year for the U.S. market. Recently spied in the guise of T6-styled prototypes testing in sub-zero weather, the all-electric van will be offered in two body styles.
Pictured with Michelin and Bridgestone winter tires wrapped around generic-looking alloys out back and EV-like wheels up front, the chassis mules in the photo gallery appear to be shorter than the short-wheelbase Transporter. Both prototypes feature makeshift interiors, and if you zoom in on the rear wheels, you will further notice drum brakes instead of ventilated discs.
The ID.4 also features drums, which is a little surprising because the compact crossover boasts a five-link setup for the suspension system. On the upside, drum brakes last approximately twice as long as disc brakes on average.
Prospective customers in the United States of America can look forward to the ID. Buzz as a passenger van, a Microbus for the 21st century if you will. European markets will receive a commercial variant known as the ID. Cargo, which drops the second- and third-row seats in favor of cargo space.
The Wolfsburg-based automaker has also confirmed battery capacities of 48 kWh through 111 kWh, and the driving range is estimated at roughly 550 kilometers (342 miles) on the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure. Single-motor versions will make do with 150 kW (204 PS or 201 horsepower) at the rear wheels, and top speed will be limited to 160 kilometers per hour (99 miles per hour) just like the ID.4 and the ID.3.
Of course, Volkswagen is developing a dual-motor option as well for better traction. From 2025, the ID. Buzz and the cargo-oriented sibling will further benefit from autonomous driving tech from Pittsburgh-based Argo AI.
