Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV Rescues a Semi Truck from a Slippery Situation

Carmakers love imagining unlikely situations that would put obscure features of their vehicles to the test. Ford did that with the F-150 Lightning multiple times before Hyundai got the memo. But nothing beats real-life experiences, and this Hyundai Ioniq 5 rose to the moment when it rescued a heavy truck stuck in the snow.
Ford F-150 Lightning has helped power so many events because the lights went out at the most (in)convenient moment. People even started joking about Lightning’s ability to cut electricity wherever it was introduced. Of course, having vehicle-to-load (V2L) capability on an electric vehicle is nice and can be useful sometimes, but it isn’t something to use as often as Ford wants us to believe. Nevertheless, Hyundai learned this page from Ford’s books and used it to advertise the Ioniq 5’s similar capabilities.
Now, Ioniq 5 is interesting because it is among the very few cars that can power external appliances, whereas you’d expect a truck to be able to do such things. As such, we were amused when Hyundai chimed in to share its Arctic adventure in Norway, where its signature electric vehicle powered a reindeer farm. It went on and also kept the lights on at a cozy dinner in an off-grid cabin. Such scenarios emphasize an EV’s capabilities, but real life sometimes beats advertising.
A short video shared on social media shows a Hyundai Ioniq 5 rescuing a heavy truck stuck in the snow. This is an impressive display of power and control, considering the slippery road conditions on the snowy Estonian road. But electric vehicles make for ideal towing machines, thanks to a combination of high torque available from the start and the precise control exerted by electronics. This ensures that the wheels, despite the electric motors’ high torque, don’t spin like crazy when the accelerator is pressed.
As you can see in the video, the Ioniq 5 does the job without sweat, with no wheel spin whatsoever, rescuing the truck stuck in the ditch. This speaks not only about the impressive towing capacity of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 but also about traction. The car in the video probably was the all-wheel-drive version, considering it’s not easy to tow a big truck in the snow with front-wheel drive only. Nevertheless, traction would not happen without precise control because, once the wheels start spinning, the snow melts and turns into ice, making it impossible to advance.
Depending on where you live, this is not a situation you would encounter every day. But it is more probable than having to power a corporate presentation when the lights go out for whatever reason. If snow is common in your area, rest assured your Ioniq 5 will not let you down. It can even help rescue your friends’ vehicles when the situation arises.
Hyundai IONIQ 5 towing crane truck stuck in the snow in Estonia— Electrek.co (@ElectrekCo) December 17, 2022
[via Andres Kaur] pic.twitter.com/rVwLuQIV46