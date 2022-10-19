Hyundai IONIQ 5-Powered Hotel Now Operational, So Who Wants to Go Off Grid?

The Hyundai Hotel is ready to welcome its first guests, offering facilities such as a luxury cabin, a restaurant and even a private cinema, all powered by the IONIQ 5 battery electric model through its Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) feature.
According to research commissioned by the carmaker, nearly half of the participants (46%) stated that sustainability and the environment are more important to them now compared to five years ago, when choosing holiday accommodation. Meanwhile, 25% said that they prefer a staycation over traveling abroad in order to reduce their overall carbon footprint.
Furthermore, 40% of the people polled said that they look for cheaper travel options with over half (53%) saying they would like to invest their money locally during holidays, rather than abroad.
Another reason why staycations are becoming increasingly popular is because they alleviate some of the stress of travel disruptions.
“We’re looking for unique, memorable stays more now than ever and this is a delicious blend of innovation, luxury and comfort that gets you thinking. With power coming from the car, where could Hotel Hyundai pop up next?” - said the hotel’s curator, Grace Dent.
“I’m excited for those staying with us to sample the sustainable, locally sourced menu as well as the equally fabulous cocktails, and of course to enjoy a good night’s sleep. I hope this three-week pop-up hotel is just the start for this concept of a car plugging in and powering a luxury experience like this.”
“I’m predicting that guests will be hoping that this amazing hotel and the full experience it offers might be here again in 2023.”
As for where “here” is, that would be in Essex, just outside of London.
So, what can we expect should we stay at this Hyundai-powered hotel? Well, the guest suite is a luxury cabin by Colemans Farm, while the bar & restaurant features a menu curated by Grace Dent. As for the cinema, you get car-powered projector and speakers, plus a V2L-powered popcorn machine.
Hotel Hyundai opens for 14 nights total starting today, until November 5.
