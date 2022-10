2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Adds More Range, AUD 85k Epiq Flagship Trim Down Under

kWh

According to the company, the 2023 model year will bring a raft of “major upgrades” starting later this month, when the new 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 range will become available in the land Down Under. Among the highlights of the highest note are the additional power, increased range, as well as a new top-tier trim level.The 2023 model year lineup kicks off with the Dynamiq version, which has an AUD 72k MLP (Manufacturer's List Price) – equivalent to $44,989 at the current exchange rate. It comes with a larger 77.4battery pack (surging from 72.6 kWh), a single RWD motor with a little more power (168/225 hp instead of 160 kW/215 hp), plus a 500-km (311 miles)estimate for the range.Meanwhile, the mid Techniq and top Epiq tiers both have the same technical credentials. Those include the newly bigger battery, twin-motor setup for a new combined output of 239 kW (321 hp) instead of the previous 225 kW (302 hp) rating,, and a sprint time to 100 kph (62 mph) of 5.1 seconds. Pricing starts at AUD 79,500 for Techniq and AUD 85k MLP for Epiq, respectively.That means almost $49,678 and $53,114, respectively, for Hyundai Ioniq 5’s American fans. As for the finer details , the South Korean automaker promises a “revised ride and handling package” across the board and an extended two-year or 30,000 km (over 18,641 miles) across the board, plus some additional goodies for the new flagship grade. The latter will debut stuff like the “Digital Side Mirrors, a high-efficiency heat pump system, and battery conditioning.”