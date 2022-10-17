2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Adds More Range, AUD 85k Epiq Flagship Trim Down Under

While the Ioniq 6 is already a reality, Hyundai still considers its Ioniq 5 sibling to be the de facto EV flagship model in Australia. As such, they like to keep it up to date with the times.
According to the company, the 2023 model year will bring a raft of “major upgrades” starting later this month, when the new 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 range will become available in the land Down Under. Among the highlights of the highest note are the additional power, increased range, as well as a new top-tier trim level.
The 2023 model year lineup kicks off with the Dynamiq version, which has an AUD 72k MLP (Manufacturer's List Price) – equivalent to $44,989 at the current exchange rate. It comes with a larger 77.4 kWh battery pack (surging from 72.6 kWh), a single RWD motor with a little more power (168 kW/225 hp instead of 160 kW/215 hp), plus a 500-km (311 miles) WLTP estimate for the range.
Meanwhile, the mid Techniq and top Epiq tiers both have the same technical credentials. Those include the newly bigger battery, twin-motor setup for a new combined output of 239 kW (321 hp) instead of the previous 225 kW (302 hp) rating, AWD, and a sprint time to 100 kph (62 mph) of 5.1 seconds. Pricing starts at AUD 79,500 for Techniq and AUD 85k MLP for Epiq, respectively.
That means almost $49,678 and $53,114, respectively, for Hyundai Ioniq 5’s American fans. As for the finer details, the South Korean automaker promises a “revised ride and handling package” across the board and an extended two-year or 30,000 km (over 18,641 miles) across the board, plus some additional goodies for the new flagship grade. The latter will debut stuff like the “Digital Side Mirrors, a high-efficiency heat pump system, and battery conditioning.”
