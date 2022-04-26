Watch a Ford F-150 Raptor Owner Breaking His Back With a Huge Jump

Just because carmakers like to advertise their products by doing extreme stunts does not mean regular owners should try and replicate this. A Ford F-150 Raptor owner with off-roading expertise should’ve known better though. The video shared on his Instagram account shows the moment he broke his back while jumping the truck over a mound of dirt.
Regularly, carmakers love promoting their vehicles in wild video commercials. They use professional drivers to perform extreme maneuvers, most of them impossible to replicate on public roads or in normal use. This is essentially unsafe driving behavior and, despite the fine printing in the commercial, people both enjoy it and want to do the same.
Ford is a good example, with the Raptor range of vehicles often depicted high above the ground doing insane jumps. This is meant to lure customers into believing the vehicle is both sturdy and sporty, even if this is just a metaphor. Well, it works, and this is why Ford makes a lot of money fixing trucks and SUVs that suffered a hard landing. It turns out it’s not only the mechanics that benefit but also the doctors, at least in the case of a particular F-150 Raptor owner.
Judging by his Instagram account, he is no stranger to off-roading and we assume he does jump his truck a lot. Nevertheless, the last jump caught on camera and shared on his sezac80 IG account left him back-broken. Despite this slight problem, he is willing to start jumping again as soon as possible, although not this year probably.
“How to break your back in a new Gen 3! My dumbass decided to overdo it with a stock suspension and now I have a T12 compression fracture. I’ll be taking a break from jumping for the rest of the year,” he wrote on Instagram.
In the video below, you can see that the truck landed hard after what appears to be a small jump. The video can be deceiving, though, as it was shot from the distance. The F-150 Raptor bounces back when it hits the ground, which means the shock is rather strong. It’s unclear if the truck itself suffered any damage, but it would probably be easier to fix than his owner’s back.
