Watch a Ferrari F50 Owner Push-Start It When Leaving a Gas Station in Brazil

The manual gearbox is practically dead, but it used to unite meek and exclusive cars. Just ask yourself how many vehicles you have pushed-started in your life or helped push. What we are sure you have never seen is a Ferrari F50 needing that help, but we’re about to fix that by showing you a video made by Carros Exóticos Brasil (exoticsbrazil).
These supercar fans usually gather in several spots in Brazil for car spotting and sharing images and videos on Instagram. We’re pretty sure they were at avenida Europa in São Paulo when the only F50 in the country did not have the necessary power to leave the gas station where it stopped to get more juice. Considering how often such a car is driven on Brazilian streets and roads, that was certainly the 12V that decided it was time to say goodbye.
Instead of jump-starting the hypercar, the driver probably preferred to ask for a push. The guys from exoticsbrazil and the gas station attendants did not miss the opportunity and started moving the Ferrari until they got the V12 running. We can hear in the video an attendant screaming: “Acelera, patrão!” (Pedal to the metal, boss!). He repeats that several times until he goes in front of the F50 and waves a tissue as if it was a flag. That’s when the Ferrari driver listens to his requests and burns some rubber before disappearing in the video.
According to the guys from exoticsbrazil, the F50 costs R$ 30 million, or the equivalent of $5.56 million at the current exchange rate. According to Classic.com, the average price for the F40 successor is $3.4 million. The lowest recent deal with it cost $1.2 million, and the highest one was for $5.2 million. That said, the only F50 could indeed sell for R$ 30 million if it is ever for sale. We just hope it gets a new 12V battery before that.
Instead of jump-starting the hypercar, the driver probably preferred to ask for a push. The guys from exoticsbrazil and the gas station attendants did not miss the opportunity and started moving the Ferrari until they got the V12 running. We can hear in the video an attendant screaming: “Acelera, patrão!” (Pedal to the metal, boss!). He repeats that several times until he goes in front of the F50 and waves a tissue as if it was a flag. That’s when the Ferrari driver listens to his requests and burns some rubber before disappearing in the video.
According to the guys from exoticsbrazil, the F50 costs R$ 30 million, or the equivalent of $5.56 million at the current exchange rate. According to Classic.com, the average price for the F40 successor is $3.4 million. The lowest recent deal with it cost $1.2 million, and the highest one was for $5.2 million. That said, the only F50 could indeed sell for R$ 30 million if it is ever for sale. We just hope it gets a new 12V battery before that.