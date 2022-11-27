Ferrari Made Its First Single-Seater Racer Dedicated to the Gran Turismo Videogame

Ferrari decided to launch a virtual model for the famous Gran Turismo game on the 75th anniversary of the launch of the first Ferrari 125 S racing car in 1947. The virtual vehicle has the number 75 written on its flanks to celebrate that vehicle.Even though it's only a virtual car, Ferrari gave it almost the same attention and importance as a real one. The design was created by Ferrari Centro Stile under the direction of Flavio Manzoni. It is inspired by the legendary 1960s and 1970s Sports Prototypes that recorded tremendous success in the 24-hour Le Mans and Daytona races.The Vision Gran Turismo virtual racer is powered by the new 3-liter V6 turbo with a 120-degree angle used in the 296 GTB, 296 GTS, 296 GT3, and the new 499P. However, unlike the 296 GTB , the engine has been modified to give extreme performance delivering 1030 ps (1016 hp) at 9000 rpm. In addition, 326 ps (322 hp) are provided by three electric motors, one for the rear axle and two powering the front wheels. Furthermore, Ferrari has worked with Gran Turismo to ensure that the engine's superb sound is accurately reproduced.

The suspension has been designed to provide perfect contact with the virtual road surface and optimum traction to transmit the enormous 1,100 Nm of torque delivered by the combustion engine and the electric MGU-K motor to the rear axle. In addition, the car features F1-inspired hybrid technology that has made vehicles such as the 296 GTB and SF90 Stradale extremely efficient.

Ferrari's virtual supercar weighs only 1,250 kg (2,756 lbs), accelerates from 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) in less than 2 seconds, and reaches over 350 kph (217 mph). Moreover, it covered the Fiorano circuit in a record time of just 1m10s.