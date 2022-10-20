New Gran Turismo 7 Update Adds Four New Vehicles, All Powerful Racing Cars

The team behind Gran Turismo 7 has been keeping its promise to deliver monthly updates that add meaningful content to the game. Teased earlier this week, the October update brings four new cars and two new Scapes – Autumn Leaves and Whitby.
All four vehicles added in the update can be categorized as sports cars, so if you like speed, you’re going to love this update. Maserati Merak SS ’80 is a mid-engine sports car that made its debut back in 1972. The exterior stylings of the Merak SS ’80 are very similar to the Bora, both having been designed by Giugiaro.
The Merak is equipped with a 187 bhp (190 ps) 3L V6 taken from the Citroen SM, but a high-performance model released in 1975 received some adjustments to tune the engine to 216 bhp (219 ps), increasing the top speed from 140 mph (225 kph) to 155 mph (249 kph).
Next in line, the 4th generation “ND” roadster from Mazda brings comprehensive improvements over the previous models, including a new Kinematic Posture Control system that increases rear-end stability. Mazda Roadster NR-A (ND) ’22 is an incredible sports car that many enjoy both on the city streets and on the track.
The third car included in the October update, Nissan Skyline 2000GT-R (KPGC110) ’73 is a bit of a rarity. Only 197 examples of this model had been made before it was discontinued. Because it was built to race, the car had to fight the rising emissions regulations. Its engine couldn’t overcome the unremitting requirement, so after only 3 months the car disappeared without ever having raced.
Last but not least, the Nissan GT-R NISMO is a racing spec version of the GT-R for GT3 category competition. It’s been developed by Nismo based on Nissan’s R35 model GT-R, which had been available on the market since 2012.
Keep in mind that patch 1.25 is already available for download, so you can boot up your PlayStation and update Gran Turismo 7 right now. Also, a launch trailer that offers a sneak peek into what’s coming to the game has been released too, so make sure to watch that too.
