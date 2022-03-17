autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's EV Month  
Car reviews:
 

Ferrari Teases 296 GT3 Race Car, Set to Debut Sometime Next Year

Home > News > Auto Motorsport
17 Mar 2022, 10:58 UTC ·
Ferrari is continuously shaping its future with regards to GT racing, and the blueprint going forward will be the 296 GTB, which will soon morph into the 296 GT3 after the Italian carmaker is done waving its engineering “magic wand” around.
Ferrari 296 GT3 official sketch 7 photos
Ferrari 296 GT3 official sketchFerrari 296 GT3 official sketchFerrari 296 GT3 official sketchFerrari 296 GT3 official sketchFerrari 296 GT3 official sketchFerrari 296 GT3 official sketch
This upcoming new model will follow in the footsteps of the already iconic 488 GT3, which in either standard or Evo 2020 configurations, has already picked up a total of 107 titles from its debut race to date, having amassed 429 wins in 770 starts.

Thanks to figures like these, the 488 GT3 can easily call itself the most successful car in Ferrari’s storied history. In other words, not even their Formula 1 cars have won so much.

As you can imagine, designing something that could match such a list of triumphs wasn’t easy for Ferrari’s engineers, but thanks to their experience and technical know-how, they rose to the challenge.

“The design of the 296 GT3, taking away the aerodynamic and the characteristic elements of the racing version, has preserved the link to the production model, which from its very conception is inspired by cars such as the 1963 250 LM,” said the Italian brand.

Of course, racing connoisseurs will recognize the 250 LM from its achievement in 1965 when it won the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Overall though, it also enjoyed massive success among private teams.

The 296 GT3 is already being built at the company’s Oreca di Signes facilities, and once ready, it will mark the return to the track of a six cylinder-powered Ferrari. However, in order to comply with technical regulations, the 296 GT3 won’t be equipped with an electric unit.

Development and track tests for this new race car will commence in the coming months, with a full unveiling and debut scheduled for 2023. We expect to learn more about the 296 GT3 as time goes by.
Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News
new cars racing Ferrari Ferrari 296 GTB ferrari 296 gt3
press release
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories