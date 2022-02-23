Feast Your Ears on the Sound of Silence Made by a Hybrid Ferrrari

More and more vehicles are receiving hybrid drivetrains, and Ferrari models will not make an exception. The Italian marque already offers hybrid hypercars, but those are rarely seen on the street. Instead, the 296 GTB will be a more common sight, and someone managed to film one while testing.
With that in mind, thanks to Varryx, a YouTuber who focuses on posting videos with prototypes, now we know what it is like when a hybrid Ferrari passes by you. As you can hear, the vehicle makes no noises just yet, and there is just a rolling sound from the tires. Depending on regulations, Ferrari might have to introduce an artificial noise for the vehicle before it is offered for sale.
Many other automakers are struggling to find the best solution for artificially generated noise when plug-in hybrid and all-electric vehicles are concerned. While it is cool to drive a vehicle that makes no noise at all, at least in some moments (not in tunnels, for example), pedestrians still need to be warned of its presence.
Some companies have opted for a synthesized electric sound for their silent vehicles, while others are still experimenting with ideas. For example, BMW is working with Hans Zimmer on creating sounds for its future vehicles. Ferrari is already a master at making engines sound just right and musical, so maybe they have something planned out for this 296 GTB.
Regardless of what sound is going to be emitted through the external speakers of this Ferrari, you better get used to the idea, as more and more vehicles will have to do things like these.
Fortunately for internal combustion engine enthusiasts, this is one way to keep this kind of vehicle in showrooms and on the road, so it is a compromise we are willing to embrace.
Feel free to tell us in the comments section what kind of artificial sounds you prefer for cars that can drive without making engine noises. Should they mimic conventional power plants or is that too big of a lie for you?
Many other automakers are struggling to find the best solution for artificially generated noise when plug-in hybrid and all-electric vehicles are concerned. While it is cool to drive a vehicle that makes no noise at all, at least in some moments (not in tunnels, for example), pedestrians still need to be warned of its presence.
Some companies have opted for a synthesized electric sound for their silent vehicles, while others are still experimenting with ideas. For example, BMW is working with Hans Zimmer on creating sounds for its future vehicles. Ferrari is already a master at making engines sound just right and musical, so maybe they have something planned out for this 296 GTB.
Regardless of what sound is going to be emitted through the external speakers of this Ferrari, you better get used to the idea, as more and more vehicles will have to do things like these.
Fortunately for internal combustion engine enthusiasts, this is one way to keep this kind of vehicle in showrooms and on the road, so it is a compromise we are willing to embrace.
Feel free to tell us in the comments section what kind of artificial sounds you prefer for cars that can drive without making engine noises. Should they mimic conventional power plants or is that too big of a lie for you?