Feast Your Ears on the Sound of Silence Made by a Hybrid Ferrrari

More on this:

1 Ferrari Plans to Be the Last Bastion of ICE Cars, Also EV Ready When Time Comes

2 2022 Ferrari 296 GTS Hides Its Spider Nature Beneath Tape

3 Ferrari 296 GTB Is Now Playable in Fortnite, Special Epic Quests This Week

4 The Ferrari 296 GTB’s Powertrain Is Downsizing and Electrification Done Right

5 2022 Ferrari 296 GTB Online Configurator Goes Live With Countless Options