Ferrari Debuts 296 GT3 Racecar, Has 20% More Downforce Than 488 GT3

Rather than replacing the 488 GT3 with an F8 Tributo-based racecar, the Prancing Horse of Maranello premiered the 488 GT3 EVO in 2019 for the 2020 season because it was already paving the way for the 296 GT3. Modifying the road car to GT3 specifications wasn’t easy, though, because Ferrari had to yank out every single plug-in hybrid component.
The Italian automaker’s first midship V6 racecar after the 246 SP boasts 20% more downforce than the 488 GT3, thus minimizing the sensitivity to trim changes. While on the subject of aerodynamics, Ferrari calls attention to the panels and wing appendages, which are designed to perform both in clean air and when the 296 GT3 finds itself in the slipstream of a rival.
Pictured in red and black, augmented with the Italian flag on the lower body sides, and mounted with Pirelli P-Zero slicks, the brand-new racecar is rocking a 120-degree V6 with a couple of spinny lads that go whoosh. Subject to the balance of performance that maintains parity between competing vehicles, the 3.0-liter mill belts out in the ballpark of 600 ps at 7,250 revolutions per minute and some 710 Nm at 5,500 revolutions per minute.
That’s 592 horsepower and 524 pound-feet of torque in the imperial system, which is mighty impressive for this displacement and cylinder count. On the other hand, it’s not as impressive as the road car, which is rated at 663 ps (654 hp) for the combustion engine alone. Combined with the hybrid stuff, make that 830 ps (819 hp) and 546 lb-ft (740 Nm) at full chat.
Another significant difference over the 296 GTB is the gearbox. Instead of a dual-clutch transmission, we’re dealing with a six-speed sequential that features rotary e-shift actuator gearshift with paddles on the steering wheel plus an e-clutch actuator with a paddle on the steering wheel. Without driver and fuel, the 296 GT3 weighs just 1,250 kilograms (2,756 pounds).
The competitional debut is set for next year’s grueling Daytona 24 Hours.
Absolute racing adrenaline. The new Ferrari 296 GT3 is finally unveiled. #Ferrari296GT3 #Ferrari #FerrariCompetizioniGT #FerrariRaces pic.twitter.com/q4nQmOCczY— Ferrari Races (@FerrariRaces) July 29, 2022