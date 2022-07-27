Collection of Never-Before-Seen Ferrari Prototypes Up for Sale, Will Fetch Millions

With a few minor exceptions, all classic Ferraris are expensive collectibles nowadays. Some fetch tens of millions of dollars. We can't say the same about modern Ferraris, but some supercars are known to change hands for seven-figure sums, despite being only a few years old. The LaFerrari is one of those cars.
Introduced in 2013 as a spiritual successor to the Ferrari Enzo, the LaFerrari brought many firsts to the company's supercar table. Among them, it was the first to incorporate hybrid drivetrain technology. It was also the most powerful Ferrari ever produced at the time of its introduction.
Almost a decade later and the LaFerrari is a sought-after collectible. It usually changes hands for more than $3 million, but low-mileage examples go for much more. In May 2022, a red Aperta model with only 161 miles (259 km) on the clock sold for $5.36 million, becoming the most expensive car ever sold on the Internet.
The supercar also spawned a track-only version called the FXX-K. Built in only 40 units, it's often regarded as the ultimate LaFerrari. But believe it or not, it's not the rarest iteration of the hypercar. These prototypes that will go under the hammer in August 2022 are.
These never-before-seen mules helped shape the LaFerrari into the supercar we are all familiar with and each has a few special features to brag about.
The first-phase prototype, internally known as F150 Muletto M4, is actually notably different than the LaFerrari. That's because it was based on the 458 Italia. It's not a pretty sight and it sure looks like it was put together in a hurry, but this is the car that kicked off the LaFerrari program.
The second-phase mule is called F150 Mulotipo MP1 and looks a bit more like the production LaFerrari. It features a pre-production chassis and tub, as well as the prototype version of the V12. It was also fitted with a prototype HY-KERS system and was used for testing between March 2012 and August 2013. And that rear end looks better than the LaFerrari's in my eyes.
Finally, we have the third-phase prototype that Ferrari called the F150 Prototipe Preserie PS1. This one's visually identical to the production model and incorporates all the technology that made it into the LaFerrari that was shipped to customers. Unlike the other two, it also features Rosso Corsa body panels in addition to matte black.
The collection also includes a Ferrari F12tdf prototype. Known as MP4 internally, it was used to test and finalize the F12 "Tour de France," the limited edition supercar that paid tribute to the 250 GT Berlinettas that tackled the iconic race in the 1950s.
Described as "one of the best milestones of the project," the MP4 looks pretty much identical to the production model, but it features a standard F12 hood, white racing roundels, and a "Pirelli" decal on the rear fascia.
These unique prototypes are set to go under the hammer during Mecum's Monterey 2022 auction event on August 18-20. Each will be auctioned off individually with Ferrari Classiche Certification and a bill of sale. And as you might have already guessed, they cannot be registered for public road use.
There's no estimate for the auctions, but it's safe to assume that the LaFerrari prototype will change hands for prices higher than those of regular LaFerraris. I'm betting on at least $5 million a pop. As for the F12tdf, it should also sell for more than $1 million. Check them all out in the video below.
