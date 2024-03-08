Warehouse Opens Up To Reveal Stash of Rare Ford Mustangs and Shelbys

Produced for nearly ten years, the first-generation Ford Mustang sold almost three million units. And this number makes it quite the common classic. However, the said Mustang spawned quite a few rare iterations.
The Shelby GT350 and GT500 are arguably the scarcest and most desirable, but the Boss 302 and 429 are nothing to sneeze at, either. I could also add the Boss 351, a one-year gem, to the list. And while not exactly rare by production numbers, the Mach 1 Cobra Jet is becoming increasingly harder to source in all-original condition.
Many of the nameplates above still pop up as barn finds nowadays. Some are still in one piece, while others are rusty and need a complete restoration to drive again. This stash of late 1960s Ford Mustangs includes a bit of everything.
Documented by YouTube's "Adventures Made From Scratch," this find is not your typical barn-found 'Stang gathering. It's more of a collection that includes everything from vehicles that need makeovers to rigs that have already been restored. They're all hidden in a building that also includes a big stash of first-generation Mustang parts. I'm talking about fenders, doors, hoods, and the like, all of the factory-original variety.
The footage begins with a trio of 1969 models. They're covered in barn dust and missing components. All told, they look like mundane Mustangs at first glance. However, one of them is a Boss 302. Introduced in 1969 as an SCCA Trans-Am homologation special, the Boss 302 remained in production for only two model years. And the 1969 version is the rarest, with only 1,628 units built.
This one may need restoration to get back on the road, but it's in pretty good condition. Moreover, the original 290-horsepower 302-cubic-inch (4.9-liter) V8 engine still exists.
The Boss 302 is parked next to a 1969 Shelby GT350 that will need more than a wash to pop back to life. Sadly, this one is in poor condition, having been found in a ravine. The muscle car had been sitting there for years, proving that many Shelbys were simply abandoned back in the day when they weren't very valuable.
The car had some work done, but it's still far from becoming road-worthy. And it should definitely be saved since it's one of only 937 Sportroof GT350s built that year. By the way, the 1969 Shelby also had a unique front end to set it further apart from the regular Mustang.
The stash also includes a 1968 Shelby GT350. This one is in solid condition and looks like it may be a survivor. The muscle car was retrieved from a carport in the early 1990s, where it had been sitting for years. But the survivor-like condition isn't the only spectacular thing about this GT350.
This beefed-up pony has a retractable soft top, a feature that makes it rarer than the average 1968 GT350. Specifically, only 404 of 1,664 examples produced that year were specified with a drop-top. That's less than 25% of the total production. Granted, it's not as rare as the coupe (only seven made), but it's definitely scarcer than the fastback.
Next up, you'll see a second 1969 Mustang Boss 302. This one's finished in yellow, and don't let the dusty exterior fool you; the car has been restored to its original specifications. And a quick look inside confirms this pony is ready to go out there and impress gearheads at local car shows.
Yet another gem pops up toward the end of the video. This one's a 1970 Shelby GT350. Although Shelby did not produce any cars for the 1970 model year, Ford sold a few left-over 1969 models with 1970 VINs. It's believed that 789 units were repurposed, but the figure includes both GT350 and GT500 vehicles. Needless to say, it's the rarest Mustang parked here, and it looks downright gorgeous in Silver Jade.
Finally, the owner showcases a 1967 Shelby GT500 in the highly recognizable Wimbledon White with blue stripes livery. But this one's not a regular Shelby either. The car no longer packs the original 428-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) Interceptor unit. Instead, it's been fitted with the 427-cubic-inch side-oiler for drag racing purposes.
In case you're wondering what's in store for all these Mustangs, most of them will go under the hammer at the MAG Auctions on May 2-4. There's no word on starting prices yet. But until we learn more, check them out in the video below.
