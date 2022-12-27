War Thunder’s Apex Predators Update Brings F-16, MiG-29, Dozens of New Military Vehicles

The stars of the update are the new MiG-29, F-16A, and Tornado, but those who love fighting on the ground are getting some nice surprises as well, such as the exotic American M728 engineer tank, the French Char 2C bis super-heavy tank, and the Jordanian Khalid MBT.
The addition of the new premium aircraft is meant to offer players an easier time reaching Rank VIII if they want to try out the new jets quicker. On top of that, Gaijin Entertainment announced new mechanics for external drop tanks meant to create new options for pilots that reach the newly added Rank VIII aircraft.
military vehicles included in the Apex Predators update. Here is the full list, which includes vehicles like the SUB I-II, Khalid, and Magach 7C:
Furthermore, three German helicopters received updates too, related to the cockpit: BO 105 CB-2, BO 105 PAH-1, and BO 105 PAH-1A1. The same goes for a few ground vehicle models, such as the M1128, which had its C76A1 shell replaced with the M774. The vehicle also received additional protection in the form of grids and side shields, which can be added as installed modification.
Moving on to the AI, there are new WWII aircraft carriers available in the game, which are controlled by the AI:
But the new update is not just about new military vehicles. For example, the voices of fleet officers and crews during naval battles have been completely reworked, while more than 20 aircraft and helicopters received secondary weapon customization options. Not to mention that the external fuel tanks feature is now available to the new top aircraft.
A new Winter Quest event is available in the game, which allows players to win various prizes like decorations, camouflages, as well as four rare models of vehicles, including the Tornado IDS Marineflieger, a German version of the European Tornado fighter-bomber. Simply complete missions, and you’ll certainly get to win any of these rewards.
But wait, there’s more! The Apex Predators update introduces players to the new Gold Quarry map, which tries to recreate a typical mining and processing plan in the Tien Shan mountains. The main objective on the new map is to control points among the rock heaps, between the concrete walls of the workshops and on the territory of the car park with mining dump trucks and bulldozers.
Now that we know what the Apex Predators update brings in terms of new contents, let’s take a look at the new aircraft that have arrived for every nation present in the game. Expect some of the most advanced Rank VIII jets in War Thunder, including the Soviet MiG-29 or the F-16A Fighting Falcon, which is available for the United States, China, Israel, and Italy. Here is the complete list of new aircraft added with the Apex Predator update:
USA
- A-6E TRAM (Store Pack)
- F-16A
- F-16A ADF
Germany
- MiG-21 “Lazur-M” (Store Pack)
- Tornado IDS ASSTA1
- Tornado IDS (Winter Quest event)
USSR
- MiG-23ML (Store Pack)
- MiG-29 (9-13)
Great Britain
- F-4J(UK) Phantom II (Store Pack)
- Tornado GR.1
- Sea Harrier FRS.1 (Squadron vehicle)
Japan
- F-4EJ ADTW (Store Pack)
China
- J-7D (Store Pack)
- F-16A MLU
Italy
- F-104S TAF (Store Pack)
- F-16A ADF (Italy)
- Tornado IDS (1995)
France
- Mirage F1C-200 (Store Pack)
- Mirage 2000D-R1
- Late 298D (Winter Quest event)
Sweden
- J35XS (Store Pack)
- JA37D
Israel
- Kfir Canard (Store Pack)
- F-16A Netz
The addition of the new premium aircraft is meant to offer players an easier time reaching Rank VIII if they want to try out the new jets quicker. On top of that, Gaijin Entertainment announced new mechanics for external drop tanks meant to create new options for pilots that reach the newly added Rank VIII aircraft.
military vehicles included in the Apex Predators update. Here is the full list, which includes vehicles like the SUB I-II, Khalid, and Magach 7C:
USA
- M728 (Store Pack)
- M1128 Wolfpack (Premium)
Germany
- Gepard 1A2
- Ferdinand - updated model
USSR
- Strela-10M2
- T-80UM-2 (Winter Quest event)
- IS-2 (1944) - updated model
Great Britain
- Khalid
Japan
- SUB-I-II
China
- WZ1001
- IS-2 (1944) - updated model
Italy
- CM52
France
- AMX-32 (105)
- 2C bis
Sweden
- T-55M
Israel
- Magach 7C
Furthermore, three German helicopters received updates too, related to the cockpit: BO 105 CB-2, BO 105 PAH-1, and BO 105 PAH-1A1. The same goes for a few ground vehicle models, such as the M1128, which had its C76A1 shell replaced with the M774. The vehicle also received additional protection in the form of grids and side shields, which can be added as installed modification.
Moving on to the AI, there are new WWII aircraft carriers available in the game, which are controlled by the AI:
USA
- USS Lexington (CV-2)
- USS Saratoga (CV-3)
- USS Enterprise (CV-6)
Great Britain
- HMS Illustrious
Japan
- IJN Shokaku
Apart from the new military vehicles, the Apex Predators update brings some graphics and sound improvements. For example, new hit decals on aircraft from kinetic rounds have been added, along with a new effect for tracer destruction at the tracer or AP round hit or ricochet.
Also, the music for high ranked ground and air battles is getting seven new tracks, while the existing ones have been completely overhauled. The same goes for the voice events for all nations in Naval Battles, which have been completely updated.