War Thunder Apex Predators update
Teased earlier this month, War Thunder’s Apex Predators update went live before the year’s end. As the name suggests, the update introduces some of the most powerful military vehicles, many of them unrivaled in the air and sea, or on the ground.

War Thunder’s Apex Predators Update Brings F-16, MiG-29, Dozens of New Military Vehicles

The stars of the update are the new MiG-29, F-16A, and Tornado, but those who love fighting on the ground are getting some nice surprises as well, such as the exotic American M728 engineer tank, the French Char 2C bis super-heavy tank, and the Jordanian Khalid MBT.

But the new update is not just about new military vehicles. For example, the voices of fleet officers and crews during naval battles have been completely reworked, while more than 20 aircraft and helicopters received secondary weapon customization options. Not to mention that the external fuel tanks feature is now available to the new top aircraft.

A new Winter Quest event is available in the game, which allows players to win various prizes like decorations, camouflages, as well as four rare models of vehicles, including the Tornado IDS Marineflieger, a German version of the European Tornado fighter-bomber. Simply complete missions, and you’ll certainly get to win any of these rewards.

But wait, there’s more! The Apex Predators update introduces players to the new Gold Quarry map, which tries to recreate a typical mining and processing plan in the Tien Shan mountains. The main objective on the new map is to control points among the rock heaps, between the concrete walls of the workshops and on the territory of the car park with mining dump trucks and bulldozers.

Those who love the Poland map will have another reason to play it during the holidays, thanks to the new winter version that’s making its way into the game. The new winter version of the Poland map features snowdrifts and a frozen lake that present players with another option to flank the enemy if they are willing to take risks.

Now that we know what the Apex Predators update brings in terms of new contents, let’s take a look at the new aircraft that have arrived for every nation present in the game. Expect some of the most advanced Rank VIII jets in War Thunder, including the Soviet MiG-29 or the F-16A Fighting Falcon, which is available for the United States, China, Israel, and Italy. Here is the complete list of new aircraft added with the Apex Predator update:

USA
  • A-6E TRAM (Store Pack)
  • F-16A
  • F-16A ADF

Germany
  • MiG-21 “Lazur-M” (Store Pack)
  • Tornado IDS ASSTA1
  • Tornado IDS (Winter Quest event)

USSR
  • MiG-23ML (Store Pack)
  • MiG-29 (9-13)

Great Britain
  • F-4J(UK) Phantom II (Store Pack)
  • Tornado GR.1
  • Sea Harrier FRS.1 (Squadron vehicle)

Japan
  • F-4EJ ADTW (Store Pack)

China
  • J-7D (Store Pack)
  • F-16A MLU

Italy
  • F-104S TAF (Store Pack)
  • F-16A ADF (Italy)
  • Tornado IDS (1995)

France
  • Mirage F1C-200 (Store Pack)
  • Mirage 2000D-R1
  • Late 298D (Winter Quest event)

Sweden
  • J35XS (Store Pack)
  • JA37D

Israel
  • Kfir Canard (Store Pack)
  • F-16A Netz

The addition of the new premium aircraft is meant to offer players an easier time reaching Rank VIII if they want to try out the new jets quicker. On top of that, Gaijin Entertainment announced new mechanics for external drop tanks meant to create new options for pilots that reach the newly added Rank VIII aircraft.

As far as the new ground vehicles go, there are more than 10 new and updated military vehicles included in the Apex Predators update. Here is the full list, which includes vehicles like the SUB I-II, Khalid, and Magach 7C:

USA
  • M728 (Store Pack)
  • M1128 Wolfpack (Premium)

Germany
  • Gepard 1A2
  • Ferdinand - updated model

USSR
  • Strela-10M2
  • T-80UM-2 (Winter Quest event)
  • IS-2 (1944) - updated model

Great Britain
  • Khalid

Japan
  • SUB-I-II

China
  • WZ1001
  • IS-2 (1944) - updated model

Italy
  • CM52

France
  • AMX-32 (105)
  • 2C bis

Sweden
  • T-55M

Israel
  • Magach 7C

Furthermore, three German helicopters received updates too, related to the cockpit: BO 105 CB-2, BO 105 PAH-1, and BO 105 PAH-1A1. The same goes for a few ground vehicle models, such as the M1128, which had its C76A1 shell replaced with the M774. The vehicle also received additional protection in the form of grids and side shields, which can be added as installed modification.

If you’re using the Japanese M42, keep in mind that its rank has been changed from IV to III, while BR in the RB mode has been changed from 4.7 to 4.3.

Moving on to the AI, there are new WWII aircraft carriers available in the game, which are controlled by the AI:

USA
  • USS Lexington (CV-2)
  • USS Saratoga (CV-3)
  • USS Enterprise (CV-6)

Great Britain
  • HMS Illustrious

Japan
  • IJN Shokaku

Apart from the new military vehicles, the Apex Predators update brings some graphics and sound improvements. For example, new hit decals on aircraft from kinetic rounds have been added, along with a new effect for tracer destruction at the tracer or AP round hit or ricochet.

Also, the music for high ranked ground and air battles is getting seven new tracks, while the existing ones have been completely overhauled. The same goes for the voice events for all nations in Naval Battles, which have been completely updated.

war thunder fighter jet mig-29
 
 
 
 
 

