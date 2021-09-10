This Imported Ex-Soviet MIG-29 Is Ready to Take to the Skies of America

No one’s quite sure just what kind of lunatic needs an ex-Soviet twin-engine jet fighter in their garage right this second. Surely though, these people do exist and from the looks of things, they have pockets as deep as a mine shaft.
The MIG 29 has been the backbone of the Air Forces across eastern and elsewhere Europe for the last 40 years. Also, the Russian, Indian, Iranian, and Uzbek Air Forces are all making good use of them even today.
Every once in a blue moon though, one of these once top-of-the-line Soviet jet fighters will wind up for sale across the ocean in America. Such is the case for this one, sold by private aircraft dealers at Raptor Aviation Inc based in Port St. Lucie, Florida.
For a jet fighter as aged as this one, it’s served a relatively peaceful life in military service, logging only 818 total flight hours since new. The airframe was completely overhauled at the Lviv State Aircraft Repair Plant, Ukraine before shipment to Florida for sale. The FAA-approved mandatory service interval for the engines is 1,450 hours.
Both Klimov RD-33 afterburning turbofan engines were also overhauled before the shipment and the plane has a total of just 118 hours of flight time since this restoration. The aircraft was repainted at some point in 2012.
A portion of the original Soviet navigation and communication equipment remains on the aircraft, along with a new GTS 330 transponder from Garmin and a Narco Nav 122D avionics package. The plane has a full FAA certification for domestic flights and is ready to fly directly upon purchase.
How much would it cost to buy this ex-Soviet jet fighter? The answer is just over $4.6 million, that’s before taxes, dealer fees, and not counting the cost of fuel and maintenance.
That places it a bit out of reach for most aviation enthusiasts. But those very few who can front the bill would do so happily. Think you're one of these people?
