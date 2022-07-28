F-15 Eagle Celebrates 50 Years of Obliterating the Competition With No Losses

Believe it or not, it's been exactly 50 years since the burley American twin-engine fighter jet first took to the air. In that time, it's established a combat record so flawless, so impeccable, and so astonishingly clean that no fighter made before or since even comes close. Today, let's take a deep dive back into the origins and the illustrious career of the almighty Eagle, America's most successful modern fighter.In truth, the origins of the F-15 program date back before the early 1970s. In the mid-1960s and through the Vietnam War , the United States Air Force relied heavily on jet fighters designed in the 1950s. Fighters like the North American F-100 Super Saber, the Republic F-105 Thunderchief, and the McDonnell-Douglas F-4 Phantom II.

Though all of there were supremely powerful, capable, and adaptable jets, they all fell victim more often than not to smaller, lighter, and more maneuverable Soviet jets. Fighters like the MiG-17, MiG-19, and the MiG-21 routinely gave U.S. Air Force, Navy, and Marine Corps pilots all the hell they could handle. Though some dogfights turned out favorably for American fighters, a fair amount did not.

The prospects of great swaths of American pilots floating down over enemy territory with their airplanes spiraling out of the sky on fire was one the Pentagon surely wanted to put behind them. Upon the conclusion of the Vietnam War, it was clear a new strategy was needed for American fighter jets.



