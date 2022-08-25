Microsoft Flight Simulator to Add Helicopters and Gliders, Airbus A-310, More in November

Microsoft hasn’t revealed any new games at this year’s Gamescom showcase, but some of the current ones received some updates. Microsoft Flight Simulator is about to get the highly-anticipated 40th Anniversary Edition, as we reported previously, and today developer Asobo revealed some of the new content that players will be getting in November.
First off, the 40th Anniversary Edition will be available for free on November 11 to those who own Microsoft Flight Simulator or Xbox Game Pass members. Apart from many quality-of-life improvements, the update will bring, for the first time since 2006, helicopters and gliders.
Apparently, one of the most requested enhancements, helicopters and gliders, will tag along another highly-requested community feature, the Airbus A-310. But that’s not all included in the 40th Anniversary Edition, as Asobo plans to celebrate the history of aviation with no less than seven famous historical aircraft.
The following iconic planes will be coming to the game when the update arrives in November: 1903 Wright Flyer, 1915 Curtis JN-4 Jenny, 1927 Ryan NYP Spirit of St. Louis, 1935 Douglas DC-3, 1937 Grumman G-21 Goose, 1947 Havilland DHC-2 Beaver, and the 1947 Hughes H-4 Hercules (aka Spruce Goose).
As far as new content goes, the 40th Anniversary Edition will add four classic airports, including the Meigs Field in Chicago, along with a bunch of other airports for helicopters and gliders:
Until Microsoft releases the 40th Anniversary Edition, Microsoft Flight Simulator can download the game’s first-ever City Update, which has just been made available on all platforms. The update features five new photogrammetry German cities: Hanover, Dortmund, Dusseldorf, Bonn, and Cologne. This is a free update that can be downloaded via the in-sim martketplace right now.
Apparently, one of the most requested enhancements, helicopters and gliders, will tag along another highly-requested community feature, the Airbus A-310. But that’s not all included in the 40th Anniversary Edition, as Asobo plans to celebrate the history of aviation with no less than seven famous historical aircraft.
The following iconic planes will be coming to the game when the update arrives in November: 1903 Wright Flyer, 1915 Curtis JN-4 Jenny, 1927 Ryan NYP Spirit of St. Louis, 1935 Douglas DC-3, 1937 Grumman G-21 Goose, 1947 Havilland DHC-2 Beaver, and the 1947 Hughes H-4 Hercules (aka Spruce Goose).
As far as new content goes, the 40th Anniversary Edition will add four classic airports, including the Meigs Field in Chicago, along with a bunch of other airports for helicopters and gliders:
- 4 classic commercial airports
- 10 glider airports
- 12 new aircraft
- 14 heliports
- 20 classic missions from the franchise’s past
Until Microsoft releases the 40th Anniversary Edition, Microsoft Flight Simulator can download the game’s first-ever City Update, which has just been made available on all platforms. The update features five new photogrammetry German cities: Hanover, Dortmund, Dusseldorf, Bonn, and Cologne. This is a free update that can be downloaded via the in-sim martketplace right now.