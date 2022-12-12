War Thunder’s Next Major Update, Apex Predators, Drops in December

War Thunder fans are getting spoiled this month, as developer Gaijin Entertainment has just announced the next major update will arrive at the end of December. Dubbed Apex Predators, the update will add three iconic fourth-generation fighter jets, dozens of new models of vehicles, along with prototypes to expand the tactical choices for hardcore players.
The three jets coming to War Thunder later this month are all part of the Air Force from many nations and have performed combat missions in multiple conflicts: F16, MiG-29, and Panavia Tornado. As mentioned earlier, dozens of other new models of vehicles will be added, including the Soviet 9A35M2 Strela-10M2 anti-aircraft system, the Israeli Magach 7 tank, as well as the Japanese SUB-I-II armored personnel carrier prototype.
For those unfamiliar, it’s important to mention that the release of the three fighter jets and other similar combat aircraft in the game, will further advance the ranking with an eight tier in the aircraft development trees. According to Gaijin, other aerial vehicles that are part of the eight rank will be included in the Apex Predators update, but they will be announced in the coming weeks, so stay tuned for more on that.
As far as the new jets goes, at least two of them are basically legendary. The F-16A easily breaks the sound barrier and still allows players to perform all basic combat maneuvers. More importantly, the aircraft can be used as an interceptor with guided missiles, or as a multi-role jet equipped with unguided bombs for ground attacks.
On the other hand, the MiG-29 is one of the most iconic Soviet fighter jets and F-16’s main competitor. However, the Soviet aircraft is much heavier and has slightly better rates of climb and top speed. Initially designed as an interceptor, the MiG-29 can be outfitted for ground bombing.
Last but not least, the Panavia Tornado is a lesser-known multi-purpose aircraft than the other two. It’s been developed by a consortium of European countries in the late 1970s and it’s still being used. The Tornadoes were made popular during NATO’s combat operations in Iraq and Afghanistan and it’s primarily used as an attack aircraft.
