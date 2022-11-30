Wanted: New Owner for This 1988 Ferrari Testarossa

With its wedge shape design and iconic side strakes, the Testarossa was the first Ferrari road car to be equipped with a mid-mounted flat twelve engine that had four valves per cylinder, which was the most powerful on a production sports car at the time.
Brand new, the 4.9-liter engine would produce 385 hp (390 ps) and 490 Nm (361 lb-ft), and a top speed of 180 mph (290 km/h). Still, the Testarossa had a somehow “unbalanced” appearance due to the single side mirror on the driver’s side, which gathered mixed reactions. Some owners “repaired” this by adding a matching mirror on the passenger side.
From that perspective, this 1988 example we’re taking a look at is perfectly symmetrical, having two side mirrors. Chassis ZFFSG17A3J0075142 is located in Eddington, Pennsylvania, and was bought by the current owner in 2015, with around 6k miles (9,656 km) traveled since then, adding up to a total of 16,206 miles (26,081 km) shown on the odometer.
The car went through an engine-out service in July 2015 and had some parts replaced, among which the timing belt, seals, filters, and ignition components. Some notable exterior features of this Rosso-Corsa-rocking-Testarossa include the quad exhausts, the signature side strakes, as well as the pop-up headlights. All of the four 16″ five-spoke alloy wheels are equipped with ventilated disc brakes.
The driver’s seat upholstery has seen better days, but the Crema Connolly leather interior with Chestnut accents still looks pretty good, with some of the interior features including motorized seat belts, power windows, as well as a gated shifter.
Additionally, the three-spoke steering wheel was reupholstered in 2017 and the clutch assembly was replaced in 2015 at 9,800 miles (around 15,772 km). This Ferrari is currently listed on Bring a Trailer and will still be around for approximately 5 more days, as future bidders will probably go past the current highest offer which doesn’t go a cent over the $96,000 mark.
From that perspective, this 1988 example we’re taking a look at is perfectly symmetrical, having two side mirrors. Chassis ZFFSG17A3J0075142 is located in Eddington, Pennsylvania, and was bought by the current owner in 2015, with around 6k miles (9,656 km) traveled since then, adding up to a total of 16,206 miles (26,081 km) shown on the odometer.
The car went through an engine-out service in July 2015 and had some parts replaced, among which the timing belt, seals, filters, and ignition components. Some notable exterior features of this Rosso-Corsa-rocking-Testarossa include the quad exhausts, the signature side strakes, as well as the pop-up headlights. All of the four 16″ five-spoke alloy wheels are equipped with ventilated disc brakes.
The driver’s seat upholstery has seen better days, but the Crema Connolly leather interior with Chestnut accents still looks pretty good, with some of the interior features including motorized seat belts, power windows, as well as a gated shifter.
Additionally, the three-spoke steering wheel was reupholstered in 2017 and the clutch assembly was replaced in 2015 at 9,800 miles (around 15,772 km). This Ferrari is currently listed on Bring a Trailer and will still be around for approximately 5 more days, as future bidders will probably go past the current highest offer which doesn’t go a cent over the $96,000 mark.