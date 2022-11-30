Seeing barn-found classics getting their first wash in decades is very satisfying. But nothing is quite as mesmerizing as seeing a very expensive vintage Ferrari getting prepped for a big car show. Especially if the car in question is an extremely rare gem.
This new video from "I AM Detailing" fits the bill perfectly because the automobile that gets the makeover is a 1956 250 GT Berlinetta Competizione by Scaglietti. It's one of only eight examples built and a race car that scored numerous wins between 1956 and 1961, including a class victory at Targa Florio. Yup, it's one of those Ferraris that would change hands for more than $20 million.
The red "prancing horse" arrived at the detailing shop earlier in 2022, ahead of its appearance at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. Because even though it looked downright fabulous for a 66-year-old racer, the owner wanted it to be in tip-top shape for the event.
So not only did it get a bath, but it also went through numerous detailing processes that turned it into a Concours contender, including polishing and paint correction. The V12 also got the dry ice treatment for that factory-new look we rarely see on classic race cars.
Did it win an award? It didn't but that's because the competition was really stiff and the event was packed with both classic Ferraris and stunning post-WW2 race cars. But I bet it turned a lot of heads.
If you're not familiar with Scaglietti's take on the 250 GT, the Berlinetta Competizione was the car to beat in most GT-class competitions in 1956 and remained a strong contender toward the end of the decades. It's also powered by one of the greatest V12 engines ever built, the Colombo-designed 3.0-liter Tipo 128B, rated at 260 horsepower.
The series is also known as the Berlinetta Tour de France because you guessed it, it raced and won the famous event in the 1950s. And yes, it's the race car that inspired the modern F12tdf.
Watch chassis no. 0555 getting pampered in the video below and make sure you catch the ending to hear the Colombo V12 roar.
The red "prancing horse" arrived at the detailing shop earlier in 2022, ahead of its appearance at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. Because even though it looked downright fabulous for a 66-year-old racer, the owner wanted it to be in tip-top shape for the event.
So not only did it get a bath, but it also went through numerous detailing processes that turned it into a Concours contender, including polishing and paint correction. The V12 also got the dry ice treatment for that factory-new look we rarely see on classic race cars.
Did it win an award? It didn't but that's because the competition was really stiff and the event was packed with both classic Ferraris and stunning post-WW2 race cars. But I bet it turned a lot of heads.
If you're not familiar with Scaglietti's take on the 250 GT, the Berlinetta Competizione was the car to beat in most GT-class competitions in 1956 and remained a strong contender toward the end of the decades. It's also powered by one of the greatest V12 engines ever built, the Colombo-designed 3.0-liter Tipo 128B, rated at 260 horsepower.
The series is also known as the Berlinetta Tour de France because you guessed it, it raced and won the famous event in the 1950s. And yes, it's the race car that inspired the modern F12tdf.
Watch chassis no. 0555 getting pampered in the video below and make sure you catch the ending to hear the Colombo V12 roar.